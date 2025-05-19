Mission Impossible Screening At Penang Cinema Gets Surprise “4D Upgrade”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Minor issues like noisy audiences or someone blocking your view are quite common when watching movies at the cinema.

What’s not normal is sitting comfortably, enjoying your movie – and suddenly, water starts dripping from above.

That’s what a group of people experienced at the Golden Screen Cinemas in Sunway Carnival Mall, Pulau Pinang.

As seen through a video shared by user @afif_izham, he was watching the new Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning movie with his friends when the unexpected happened – water began leaking from the ceiling, turning a movie session into a real-life survival scene.

Coincidentally, at the time of the leak, the scene on screen showed the characters on a ship, making it feel like the water was part of the movie itself.

It was like they paid for a normal ticket but got a 4D experience for free, complete with unexpected water effects!

Only this time, instead of water effects coming from special nozzles around the seats like in a typical 4D movie, the water was leaking directly from above.

However, the group didn’t seem to be affected, as they looked completely dry and were even able to laugh about what happened.

Afif mentioned that the cinema later allowed them to move to a different hall to continue the movie.

While the situation may seem funny, a netizen mentioned in the comments section that the leaking could lead to a power trip or other hazards if not properly addressed.

Fortunately, the situation didn’t escalate into a Final Destination-style disaster.

