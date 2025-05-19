Man Asks If RM5,000 Is Enough To Survive In KL As A Single Person

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the 2023 Economic Census conducted by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the state of Kuala Lumpur receives the highest average monthly salary compared to the other states. However, this does not mean all city workers are high earning individuals.

In Kuala Lumpur, workers generally earn an average monthly salary of RM4,196 while those in Selangor gets an average of RM3,563 monthly and RM3,496 monthly in Penang.

There have been many questions regarding salaries online and recently, a Threads user Luqie Digital Diaries asked whether RM5,000 is enough for someone in their 20s living alone in the city.

Luqie shared that he does digital marketing and earns around RM1,800 plus in the first week of March. He could only shop with what’s leftover in his TnG account.

Netizens weigh in

As always, the answer lies in several factors, such as the individual’s cost of living, like their house rent, lifestyle expenditure, and more.

Netizens believe RM5,000 for a single person living alone is more than enough for living day-to-day but it may not be enough for comfortable living without worries.

READ MORE: Can You Live Comfortably In Klang Valley On RM5,000?

This is proven by another user who earns RM2,800 a month and lives alone in Bangsar without financial support from parents. The person shared they could save RM2,000 a month and the room rental is only RM300. The remainder is used to buy food and other essential needs.

Many agreed that it’s possible to live within their means with RM5,000 as a single person if they can find cheap rental and forgo a luxurious lifestyle.

However, the same amount of salary will not be enough for those supporting their family with children. This is despite living modestly and not being addicted to materialism.

Another person in their 20s who still lives with her parents in Kuala Lumpur admitted that RM7,000 was not enough for her due to her love for high-end items. She reiterated that everyone has different needs and wants.

READ MORE: Woman Laments Husband’s RM7,000 Salary Not Enough For Kids, Vacations

Unfortunately, some admitted they found it hard to downgrade their lifestyle after having a taste of it.

This led to another user reminding everyone not to upgrade their lifestyle too quickly because the exciting lifestyle could soon outpace their increased earnings.

TLDR: A high pay without proper budgeting and discipline will still see you living poorly.

READ MORE: Can You Budget With RM1,700? It’s Tough But Doable

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.