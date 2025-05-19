TRP
Brave Woman Shares Her Experience With Pregnancy Induced Acne & How It Changed Her Skin
Brave Woman Shares Her Experience With Pregnancy Induced Acne & How It Changed Her Skin

Twitter user FLS said the changes started in her second month of pregnancy.

May 19, 2025

Being pregnant can be a wonderful experience but it also has its risks and downsides. This is because a woman’s body changes, including the ‘’joys’’ of hormone fluctuations, as she grows a small living being in her for about 9 months.

Twitter user FLS (@ayyitslala) was brave enough to share her current experience with pregnancy which caused her facial skin to flare up in pimply pustules.

She wanted to share this in public to educate others about the reality of different pregnancy journeys and to show mothers in a similar situation that they’re not alone.

The condition is known as pregnancy induced facial acne and it’s caused by increased progesterone levels, which leads to excessive oil production and clogged pores. While some women experience a pregnancy glow, some get acne breakouts.

FLS, who’s currently eight months pregnant, said she didn’t have morning sickness but her face changed a hundred percent. She shared the facial changes started during her second month being pregnant and any skincare products she used didn’t seem to work.

The pimples covering her face caused her skin to feel like she was sunburned and her nose looked swollen. She added that her smile lines became deeper and she gradually looked like an old woman.

She didn’t feel sad but she felt really insecure with her looks. Fortunately, she has a supportive husband who reminded her it was a temporary condition.

He frequently gave her reassurances and motivation, including letting her know she’s beautiful in his eyes no matter what. FLS said she wouldn’t been able to stay strong without his unrelenting support as well as her best friend’s support.

FLS reminded everyone not to think that pregnancy is an easy task and every woman will have a different experience in their pregnancy journey.

Despite her predicament, she wishes all pregnant mothers all the best in their respective journeys.

In the comments, a few women shared the changes they experienced during pregnancy such as darkened and dry skin. Another user also had several health complications such as having cysts and fibroids, pimples, and darkened skin but it all went away after she gave birth.

Meanwhile, another person shared that his mum went blind for almost 7 months while carrying him in her womb.

Hopefully, FLS’s sharing will enlighten and make more people aware of the different pregnancy journeys and not to judge others harshly over something they have no control over.

