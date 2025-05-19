Brave Woman Shares Her Experience With Pregnancy Induced Acne & How It Changed Her Skin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Being pregnant can be a wonderful experience but it also has its risks and downsides. This is because a woman’s body changes, including the ‘’joys’’ of hormone fluctuations, as she grows a small living being in her for about 9 months.

Twitter user FLS (@ayyitslala) was brave enough to share her current experience with pregnancy which caused her facial skin to flare up in pimply pustules.

She wanted to share this in public to educate others about the reality of different pregnancy journeys and to show mothers in a similar situation that they’re not alone.

I nak share my pregnancy journey, bersyukur tak ada morning sickness dari start pregnant sampai now dah 8 bulan. Tapi muka i berubah 100%. From this to this.



p/s : kalau tak ada benda baik nak cakap pls jangan reply. Please ada rasa empathy . I cuma nak luah perasaan je pic.twitter.com/dF1hmkPqdq — FLS (@ayyitslala) May 17, 2025

The condition is known as pregnancy induced facial acne and it’s caused by increased progesterone levels, which leads to excessive oil production and clogged pores. While some women experience a pregnancy glow, some get acne breakouts.

FLS, who’s currently eight months pregnant, said she didn’t have morning sickness but her face changed a hundred percent. She shared the facial changes started during her second month being pregnant and any skincare products she used didn’t seem to work.

The pimples covering her face caused her skin to feel like she was sunburned and her nose looked swollen. She added that her smile lines became deeper and she gradually looked like an old woman.

She didn’t feel sad but she felt really insecure with her looks. Fortunately, she has a supportive husband who reminded her it was a temporary condition.

He frequently gave her reassurances and motivation, including letting her know she’s beautiful in his eyes no matter what. FLS said she wouldn’t been able to stay strong without his unrelenting support as well as her best friend’s support.

FLS reminded everyone not to think that pregnancy is an easy task and every woman will have a different experience in their pregnancy journey.

Despite her predicament, she wishes all pregnant mothers all the best in their respective journeys.

Ada yang qrt i punya tweet cakap dont let **** see this. Hello awak? Saya post to share my story, untuk educate orang. And untuk semua mom to be yang experience the same thing, to tell them that they’re not alone. — FLS (@ayyitslala) May 17, 2025

In the comments, a few women shared the changes they experienced during pregnancy such as darkened and dry skin. Another user also had several health complications such as having cysts and fibroids, pimples, and darkened skin but it all went away after she gave birth.

Meanwhile, another person shared that his mum went blind for almost 7 months while carrying him in her womb.

Hopefully, FLS’s sharing will enlighten and make more people aware of the different pregnancy journeys and not to judge others harshly over something they have no control over.

Yes this is quite common .. selalu nampak during my practice .. pregnancy induced facial acne and it usually resolve Lepas delivery. However Boleh buat procedures to lighten abd tighten up the skin after delivery .. good sharing 👍👍 — Dr Rashidi Mohd (@drohsem1) May 18, 2025

Kak, akupun lagi hamil. Kulit kering plus menghitam. Sangat insecure awalnya, tapi selagi suami support insyaAllah aku bisa bangkit. Semoga anak kita lahir dengan sehat dan selamat ya kak, begitu jg dengan Ibunya. Dan setelah lahiran kita bisa kembali normal lg🤍🫶🏻 — Mrs. Suh (@mrsjohnnysuh) May 17, 2025

Don't worry babe..it will all be gone soon..because I pun masa pregnant anak pertama, muka I terus kusam & ada one thick black line in-between my lips & nose..but now slowly dah nak hilang.. insecure??of course..but after tgk anak kite, it's all worth it — Syairah Kamil (@syai1727) May 18, 2025

Pengalaman saya : detect cyst/fibroid masa awal² , jerawat naik satu badan, bekas luka tak hilang², 2 3 kali buat test ecg & mcm² test hormon, muka sunburn tiba², jari jadi gemok, line² gelap kt leher, ketiak makin hitam… eh banyak lagi 🥲



Tapi lepas beranak hilang semua 🥲 — . (@laska_____) May 17, 2025

Hello! I stumbled upon your post while scrolling down my X and I have to say, be strong okeyy!



Dulu mak I pregnant kt I, she was blind for almost 7 months. After she gave birth to me, baru susut blindness dia.



Hanya tuhan sahaja tahu rasa pengorbanan perit mak I. — Luthfy Hamzah (@LuthfiMoshi) May 17, 2025

She experienced similar thing during her pregnancy and returned after giving birth. Hang in there!! It is indeed just temporary https://t.co/fV4Ot0LMrJ — vanya 🍉 (@sweetyblurry) May 17, 2025

