The Spirit Whisperer: How a Former Teacher Built Malaysia’s Most Personable Whiskey Haven

Elwin Chin never planned to become Malaysia’s most approachable whisky guru.

The former financial education teacher’s journey from teaching kids about savings to educating adults about sips represents an unexpected pivot that’s reshaping how Malaysians experience fine spirits.

“Life’s too short to drink the same bottle over and over again,” Chin told TRP, reflecting on his university days, when he and a close friend would pool their limited resources to sample duty-free bottles from their travels.

This philosophy would later become the cornerstone of his business ethos.

From Lockdown Tips to Living Room Sips: Building a Whisky Community

When the pandemic hit and MCO (Movement Control Order) confined Malaysians to their homes, Chin found himself becoming the go-to guy for bottle recommendations.

What started as friendly advice soon evolved into The Good Stuff, an online venture that would later materialize into the warm, inviting space that is Kedai Minuman Keras Orang Baik.

Inspired by Taiwan’s whiskey culture, where sampling is encouraged and discovery is celebrated, Chin created more than just a retail space – he built a sanctuary for both novices and connoisseurs.

We’re not just selling bottles, we’re sharing experiences.

The Personal Pour: Where Spirits Meet Stories

The store’s approach is refreshingly personal.

Rather than pushing premium labels, Chin starts conversations: What do you like? What don’t you like?

These simple questions open doors to new experiences, from award-winning Glenturret to artisanal Compass Box creations.

In an age where digital commerce reigns supreme, Orang Baik stands out by championing human connection.

The space has become more than a store – it’s where first dates unfold after right swipes, where business deals are sealed over drams, and where casual conversations about distillery histories flow as smoothly as the spirits themselves.

Breaking the Age-Old Spirit Rules: A New Generation’s Pour

Through social media, Chin bridges the generation gap, making spirits education accessible to younger audiences through witty, informative content.

His approach demolishes the notion that fine spirits are exclusively for older drinkers or seasoned palates.

“The best way to enjoy whiskey is however you like to enjoy your whisky,” Chin insists, a refreshing take in a world often bound by rigid traditions.

In creating Orang Baik, Chin hasn’t just opened a liquor store – he’s created a movement that celebrates discovery, connection, and the simple joy of sharing a good drink with good people.

It’s a reminder that sometimes the best businesses aren’t just about what you sell, but how you make people feel while buying it.

A Tale of Good People and Great Spirits

Walking into Orang Baik at The Gasket Alley, you’re immediately embraced by a warm, amber glow that softens the industrial edges of the space.

The name itself – meaning “Good People” in Malay – sets the tone for what unfolds inside. This isn’t just another spirits store; it’s a story of bringing people together over carefully curated bottles and shared knowledge.

The journey begins at the entrance, where “Focus on the Good Stuff” glows in gentle lighting, a mantra that extends beyond just the spirits they stock.

Premium bottles stand proudly alongside other thoughtfully selected spirits, each with its own story to tell.

The bilingual signage in English and Chinese (好人) speaks to the multicultural fabric of Malaysia, making fine spirits accessible to everyone who walks through their doors.

Time here moves differently. During weekdays, from Sunday to Wednesday, the space welcomes visitors from noon until 7 PM, while Thursday through Saturday sees extended hours until 10 PM.

These aren’t just operating hours; they’re windows of opportunity for discovery and learning.

A Space That Speaks

The interior tells its own story through modern-casual furnishings and artistic wall decorations.

Bar seating mingles with casual folding chairs, creating spaces for both serious tastings and relaxed conversations, while professional glassware stands ready for proper appreciation of each spirit.

What makes Orang Baik unique is how it bridges the gap between retail and education.

The staff doesn’t just sell bottles; they share knowledge, guide tastings, and help build a community of spirit enthusiasts.

Whether you’re a novice or a connoisseur, the space welcomes you with the same warmth and respect.

As day turns to evening, the amber lights grow warmer, and the space transforms from a retail store into a social hub.

Here, in this corner of The Gasket Alley, Orang Baik continues to write its story – one of good people, great spirits, and the simple pleasure of sharing both with others.

