Order? I’m Just Here For The Chair And Plastic Bags

Good manners and politeness are important in any interaction, as they show respect and consideration for others. After all, being respectful doesn’t require much effort.

Recently, a woman went viral on TikTok for her seemingly odd behaviour at a beverage stall in Penang Sentral.

In a video shared by Jalil Coconut Shake on TikTok, the woman was seen entering the stall and sitting on one of the chairs. The stall owner, who refers to himself as Mamu, was at the counter when she walked in and asked if she wanted to order anything.

She replied that she would order later and continued sitting there.

Shortly after, the woman started taking out a few items from her bag. She began dusting some of the clothes she took out, possibly trying to remove dirt or debris stuck on it.

Mamu remained calm, considering she was a potential customer.

Later, the woman left briefly—possibly to buy something—and returned shortly after. Mamu assumed she was finally ready to place an order, but instead, she asked for a plastic bag.

Although confused, Mamu handed her one out of courtesy.

To his surprise, he claimed she didn’t thank him and instead asked if he had a bigger one. He politely informed her that he didn’t.

She likely needed the bag to replace the broken one from earlier.

Still waiting patiently, Mamu assumed she would eventually order something. Instead, she threw the torn plastic bag on the ground without a hint of guilt.

Then, she asked for another plastic bag, which Mamu again gave her.

After organising her backpack, she left the stall.

“After she left, I went to pick up the plastic bag she had thrown away, but suddenly, she returned and sat down again,” Mamu shared.

“I asked if she had ordered from another shop and just chose to sit here. She ignored me and gave a strange look. When I asked again, she just grabbed her bag and left—for good this time.”

It deserves a mention that the video shared was a combination of CCTV camera footage and a phone camera recording. The audio of both were either unavailable or put on mute. The audio track of the video was the video owner’s narration of what transpired.

This means we can’t hear what the woman said, or didn’t.

Mamu said the woman should have been more respectful and not casually littered in his shop. He added that he wouldn’t have minded if she had politely asked to sit and rest for a while without placing an order.

Unfortunately, she did none of that.

In the comments section, many praised Mamu for his patience in dealing with the situation. Others criticised the woman’s rudeness and even suggested that Mamu should have charged her for the plastic bags.

