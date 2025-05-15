Get Bichi Mao On Your Montigo At The Bukit Jalil Pop-Up This Week!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

From 12 to 18 May, Montigo invites everyone to indulge in a playful escape at the Montigo Patisserie Pop-Up at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Level 2 (Orange Zone).

Inspired by a charming Parisian cafe, the immersive experience encourages guests to browse the colourful drinkware collection with customisable covers.

The pop-up focuses on its Wonderama Collection, a range designed to blend function and self-expression.

The two limited edition drinkware styles are the Wonderama Sense Coffee Cup which is perfect for coffees-on-the-go and the Wonderama Sense Straw for when you’re on the move, at the gym, or at your desk (working for the dough!).

The collection is available in soft, dessert-inspired colours with matching caps or straw lids.

Bichi Mao is everywhere!

Montigo has also collaborated with Bichi Mao during the pop-up period so guests get to engrave the cute cat and their names on the drinkwares.

Additonally, the pop-up features other Bichi Mao merchandise for sale such as sticker packs, plushies (soft toys), button badges, and more.

What to do at Montigo Patisserie Pop-Up?

The pop-up is split into six interactive zones:

Sip & Start: Collect your journey card to collect stamps at each station. Sip & Style: Here, you can choose, match, and personalise the Wonderama Collection and try spotting the hidden Bichi Mao for your first stamp! Sip & Share: Show your journey card to redeem a free coffee or iced drink from Scoby Coffee & Booch (limited to first 100 participants). Sip & Snap: Take a photo in front of the giant Wonderama Collection and tag @shopmontigo and hashtag #MontigoPatisserie and #GetMontigo to earn a stamp and a Bichi Mao sticker pack. Engraving Bar: Over here, you can customise the engravings on your drinkware. There are 12 Bichi Mao images and four fonts to choose from. Sip & Seek: Try spotting the hidden Bichi Mao and shop to win sweet treats!

Upon completing your journey, you might receive surprise plushie rewards. If you spend RM200 and above, you’ll receive a free buttercream Sense coffee cup and a surprise gift while stocks last.

Can’t get enough of Montigo? You can try your luck winning rewards worth over RM3,000 by joining Montigo’s Social Media Contest.

Montigo Patisserie Pop-Up

Date: 12-18 May 2025

Time: 10am-10pm daily

Venue: Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Level 2 (Orange Zone).

The pop-up is situated between Montigo and Tsutaya.

