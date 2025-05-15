Get Bichi Mao On Your Montigo At The Bukit Jalil Pop-Up This Week!
Montigo Patisserie Pop-Up at Pavilion Bukit Jalil encourages visitors to mix and match their drinkwares and have them personalised with a cute Bichi Mao engraving.
From 12 to 18 May, Montigo invites everyone to indulge in a playful escape at the Montigo Patisserie Pop-Up at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Level 2 (Orange Zone).
Inspired by a charming Parisian cafe, the immersive experience encourages guests to browse the colourful drinkware collection with customisable covers.
The pop-up focuses on its Wonderama Collection, a range designed to blend function and self-expression.
The two limited edition drinkware styles are the Wonderama Sense Coffee Cup which is perfect for coffees-on-the-go and the Wonderama Sense Straw for when you’re on the move, at the gym, or at your desk (working for the dough!).
The collection is available in soft, dessert-inspired colours with matching caps or straw lids.
Bichi Mao is everywhere!
Montigo has also collaborated with Bichi Mao during the pop-up period so guests get to engrave the cute cat and their names on the drinkwares.
Additonally, the pop-up features other Bichi Mao merchandise for sale such as sticker packs, plushies (soft toys), button badges, and more.
What to do at Montigo Patisserie Pop-Up?
The pop-up is split into six interactive zones:
- Sip & Start: Collect your journey card to collect stamps at each station.
- Sip & Style: Here, you can choose, match, and personalise the Wonderama Collection and try spotting the hidden Bichi Mao for your first stamp!
- Sip & Share: Show your journey card to redeem a free coffee or iced drink from Scoby Coffee & Booch (limited to first 100 participants).
- Sip & Snap: Take a photo in front of the giant Wonderama Collection and tag @shopmontigo and hashtag #MontigoPatisserie and #GetMontigo to earn a stamp and a Bichi Mao sticker pack.
- Engraving Bar: Over here, you can customise the engravings on your drinkware. There are 12 Bichi Mao images and four fonts to choose from.
- Sip & Seek: Try spotting the hidden Bichi Mao and shop to win sweet treats!
Upon completing your journey, you might receive surprise plushie rewards. If you spend RM200 and above, you’ll receive a free buttercream Sense coffee cup and a surprise gift while stocks last.
Can’t get enough of Montigo? You can try your luck winning rewards worth over RM3,000 by joining Montigo’s Social Media Contest.
Montigo Patisserie Pop-Up
Date: 12-18 May 2025
Time: 10am-10pm daily
Venue: Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Level 2 (Orange Zone).
The pop-up is situated between Montigo and Tsutaya.
