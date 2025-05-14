Weekend Recharge: New & Fun Activities Happening In The City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Weekend is on us soon and if you’re unsure of your plans, here are some suggestions to get you out of the house.

There are preloved markets to satisfy the shopping itch, foodie pop-ups to satiate your hunger, and movies and art galleries to refresh the eyes.

TRX Eats | 9 May-1 June | The Exchange TRX | 10am-10pm | Free public event

TRX Eats returns with exclusive menus, themed dining nights, and pop-up culinary experiences along with Market Lane, a new weekend hangout spots featuring fun markets, workshops, and more. For updates, please refer to TRX Eats’s official Instagram page here.

READ MORE: TRX Market Lane Is Hosting A Street Fair With Pop-Ups, Workshops & RM2 Tamago Yaki

Museum Week 2025 | 13-18 May | Urban Museum KL | 12pm onwards | Free tour with RM20 admission ticket

To celebrate International Museum Day, Urban Museum (UR-MU) is holding daily guided tours and free admission Friday until 18 May. The tour is led by museum staff who will provide you with insights into the world of contemporary art. Before you know it, you’ll hit your daily 10,000 step goal while admiring art pieces. To buy the admission ticket online, head over to the museum’s official website here.

23rd French Film Festival | 15-25 May | GSC MV, Starling Mall | Ticketed event

The 23rd French Film Festival this year brings a selection of critically acclaimed gems, audience favourites, family-friendly animations, and genre standouts to foster cross-cultural connections between France and Malaysia. The movie line-up include titles like The Count of Monte Cristo, Rosalie, Infested, Night Call, Monsieur Aznavour, and Flow. For more information, head to GSC’s official website here.

Summer Sale | 17 May | Badan Warisan Heritage Centre | 10am-5pm | RM10/pax

Badan Warisan Malaysia is holding a Summer Sale featuring a curated selection of new and preloved items, unique artisan goods, and hidden treasures.

Gerai@JP Session | 17 May | JPTeres, Grand Hyatt | 6.30pm-10pm

Experience the magic of Peranakan Cuisine with the legendary Celebrity Chef Florence Tan at JPteres, Grand Hyatt KL. For bookings, send an email to restaurant.kuagh@hyatt.com or drop a WhatsApp message at +60 12 621 9869. The itinerary can be found here.

Kloset Ka.In | 17-18 May | Semua House | 11am onwards | Free public event

Kloset Ka.In is a market where you can browse and shop for preloved goodies, fashionable clothes, and more. To keep things exciting, there’ll be fun workshops, chill activities, and delicious treats to munch on throughout the day.

The Art of Tea Mixologist | 18 May | Tea Rock, TRX | 4.30pm-6.30pm | RM99/pax

Tea Rock at the Exchange TRX is hosting a hands-on tea mixing experience in collaboration with TBC Academy. The session is led by mixologist Loo Hong Xiang who will take participants through the fundamentals of tea blending, flavour pairing, and crafting a personalised drink for youself in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. To register, contact 011-12770717.

Still Life Painting | 18 May | Temu House, PJ | 6pm-8.30pm | RM120/pax

Temu House is hosting a still life painting session following the theme of Toys & Trinkets. Think quirky robots, vintage treasures, and your cherished lucky charm. The session will be led by Silas Oo and all materials will be provided. If interested, please sign up by filling the Google Form here.

Datun Julud Mob Dance Trail | 24 May | The Exchange TRX | 4pm-6pm | Free public event

Datun Julud is a traditional long dance performed by the women in the Kenyah Dayak community of Borneo. The dance which symbolises happiness and gratitude is performed to thank the spirits for a bountiful harvest. The dance will start from The Exchange TRX to Central Market. To join the mob dance, please register your interest by filling the form here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.