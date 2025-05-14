Out Of Fuel, Out Of Help, On Foot They Go

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever gone on a trip only to suffer through unfortunate events like your car running out of fuel mid-journey?

That’s exactly what happened to a group of men recently, as seen through a Tiktok video posted by @kimsaguu.

In the video, a group of men traveling in a Toyota Wish were stranded in the middle of the East Coast Expressway (LPT) after they ran out of fuel.

One of the men, who recorded the incident on video, stated that they had just entered the Kuala Terengganu exit when it happened.

With no petrol station in sight and no spare fuel in the car, the group had no choice but to take matters into their own hands, by trying to ask help from other road users.

After several failed attempts to stop passing vehicles, two of them had to jog and walk for about 40 minutes to get to the nearest petrol station.

That’s quite a long distance to travel by foot!

After reaching the petrol station, they managed to fill two bottles with fuel.

Fortunately, this time, a kind pump attendant lent them a motorcycle so they could return to their stranded vehicle faster.

They then refueled the car and happily continued their journey.

What would you do if you found yourself in the same situation?

Being stranded in the middle of nowhere with no fuel and no direct help can be stressful and dangerous at the same time.

Be a responsible driver

The most important thing to remember is TO ALWAYS FUEL UP BEFORE A LONG JOURNEY.

Make it a point to familiarise yourself with the route you’re about to take using maps, online navigation apps and Google.

Do not take unnecessary risks just because you think you can make it to the next petrol station before you run out of fuel.

There is a reason vehicles have a visible fuel gauge and warning system and it’s not for you to play a game of “let’s see how far we can go”.

Running out of fuel in the middle of the road doesn’t just put you at risk but it inconveniences other road users too, especially if you can’t steer your vehicle to the side in time.

Did you know that if you cause a traffic jam because of your own negligence, the police can issue you a compound?

This happened to the driver of a Ferrari back in 2015 when he ran out of fuel on Lebuhraya Mahameru in Kuala Lumpur.

He was issued a compound for several offences including for obstructing traffic.

However, if you find yourself in such a situation, here’s what you should do:

Get your car away from traffic

If you notice early signs that your car may be coming to a halt, such as unusual noises, warning lights, or loss of power, take immediate action by trying to steer your vehicle safely toward the road shoulder.

If you’re unable to reach the shoulder in time, switch on your hazard lights right away. Slowly bring your vehicle to a complete stop and turn off the engine.

Then, exit the vehicle carefully and move to a safe distance. Place a warning triangle approximately 10 feet behind your car to alert other drivers that your vehicle is stranded.

Identify your current location

Use navigation apps like Waze to locate where you are. However, if you get disconnected and not familiar with the area, look for a road sign or significant landmarks to know your whereabouts.

Find the nearest petrol station

You can walk if you spot a petrol station nearby from where you’re stranded but don’t take the risk of walking if the station is too far.

Call for help

Call your friends or families if it’s a simple problem and they are available to help.

Alternatively, contact your insurance provider’s roadside assistance service, if it’s included in your comprehensive car insurance policy.

You can also call the highway’s toll-free customer service line for assistance.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.