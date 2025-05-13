TRX Market Lane Is Hosting A Street Fair With Pop-Ups, Workshops & RM2 Tamago Yaki

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s a new hot spot for weekend hangouts in the middle of Kuala Lumpur and it’s right at The Exchange TRX.

The mall recently unveiled Market Lane, a dynamic new creative hub on the Ground Floor that reimagines retail through the lens of creativity, craftsmanship, and community.

At Market Lane, guests get to discover emerging brands by independent artisans, indie designers, and creative entrepreneurs and explore ever-evolving pop-ups there.

To start off the festivities, The Exchange TRX is hosting a series of weekend activations from 9 May to 1 June.

During this period, Market Lane transforms into a street fair featuring live performances, curated vendor showcases by The Messy Club, and satellite music sets by TONGTONG Asia.

There are also interactive workshops such as silkscreen printing, collage making, and more.

Some eateries along Market Lane include Chulop for churros, Ignition for delicious sliders, Momo Yakitori for chicken skewers, YourSnackies for cakes, and Tearock for fragrant teas.

Running concurrently is the return of TRX Eats from 9 May to 1 June 2025. The celebration of food and flavour offers exclusive menus, themed dining nights, and pop-up culinary experiences across five signature dining precincts at the mall.

Some participating tenants for TRX Eats include:

Tucker & Co: 10% off all Bertha-grilled items.

10% off all Bertha-grilled items. Mittoappu & Boucake Café: Enjoy 15% off the total bill.

Enjoy 15% off the total bill. Venchi: Receive complimentary chocolates worth RM14 with every gelato purchase

Receive complimentary chocolates worth RM14 with every gelato purchase %Arabica: Get 15% off the second cup of any drink.

Get 15% off the second cup of any drink. Christine’s Bakery: Buy any two drinks and get one free Christine’s signature hand-roll classic cream cheese bagel

Additionally, there’ll be exclusive promotions to enjoy such as at:

Hot Bird: Enjoy 10% off all signature combo for dine-in and takeaway orders between 3pm and 6pm daily.

Enjoy 10% off all signature combo for dine-in and takeaway orders between 3pm and 6pm daily. Karaku: Tiered discounts—15% off one item, an additional 10% off for two items, and 15% off three items. Shoppers who spend RM500 and above will receive a complimentary wallet.

Tiered discounts—15% off one item, an additional 10% off for two items, and 15% off three items. Shoppers who spend RM500 and above will receive a complimentary wallet. Storming Gravity: Receive a free beverage at Wolf & Turtle with purchase of any drinkware item, limited to the first 100 redemptions.

Receive a free beverage at Wolf & Turtle with purchase of any drinkware item, limited to the first 100 redemptions. Momo Yakitori: Enjoy any Tamago Yaki for just RM2 with any purchase, every Tuesday from 9 May to 1 June.

Market Lane and TRX Eats bring to life what The Exchange TRX stands for—a destination that connects commerce with culture, and people with place. By spotlighting independent creators, diverse flavours, and shared experiences, we’re creating a space that feels rooted in community, alive with local culture, and constantly inspiring to explore. Jessica Leong, Head of Marketing at The Exchange TRX

Market Lane and TRX Eats reflect The Exchange TRX’s broader vision to become a cultural epicentre, where discovery is constant, community is celebrated, and every visit feels both local and extraordinary.

Getting to Market Lane

To get to Market Lane, head to the Ground Floor and exit through the corridor between Rolex at The Hour Glass and Zenith, or between Bally and Bell & Ross.

