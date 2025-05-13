Duck Skin & Divine Spirits: Penang Bartender Wins Hennessy MyWay 2025 With Bold Creation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a dimly lit corner of Kuala Lumpur’s buzzing cocktail scene, Oh Chong Hau stood behind the bar, his hands steady as he crafted what would become Malaysia’s next great cocktail story.

The Penang-based mixologist wasn’t just making a drink – he was telling his story, one carefully measured pour at a time.

Welcome to Hennessy MyWay 2025, held during the recent Kuala Lumpur Cocktail Week (KLCW) at the industrial-chic Sentul Depot, where Malaysia’s most daring bartenders gather to prove that cognac isn’t just your grandfather’s after-dinner drink anymore.

Think of it as Malaysian mixology’s answer to American Idol, but with more shaking, stirring, and significantly better taste.

Among a dozen of Malaysia’s finest drink slingers, Oh’s creation rose to the top like his signature pumpkin foam, each competitor pouring their soul into their Hennessy-based concoctions. (Pix: Hennessy)

The Golden Touch: Anatomy of a Winning Cocktail

Oh’s winning creation, “The Golden Fondue,” sounds like something dreamed up in a fever dream of luxury and comfort food.

Picture this: Hennessy V.S.O.P (the fancy stuff) dancing with apple juice and palm sugar, getting cosy with pandan leaf, all topped with a cloud of pumpkin cheese foam.

Oh yeah, and there’s aged egg yolk in there somewhere, because why not?

Served alongside crispy duck skin, The Golden Fondue is the kind of drink that makes you question everything you thought you knew about cocktails. (Pix: Hennessy)

Hennessy MyWay is more than just a cocktail competition; it’s a platform to fuel creativity, spark passion, and elevate Malaysia’s cocktail culture, says Laura Drozdowski Lot, Moët Hennessy’s Marketing Director for Malaysia and Singapore.

This year’s Malaysian finalists didn’t just show talent; they brought perspective, craft, and heart. We’re proud to spotlight these mixologists, bold creators who show that Malaysia, and Hennessy, are made for more.

Laura Drozdowski Lot, Moët Hennessy’s Marketing Director for Malaysia and Singapore. (Pix: Hennessy)

Shaken, Stirred, and Judged

The competition brought together 12 of Malaysia’s finest shake-and-stir artists, each bringing their A-game and personal narrative to the glass.

Under the watchful eyes of global mixology heavyweight Jordan Bushell and local legends Amanda Wan and Arsenio Mariano Jr., these bartenders weren’t just mixing drinks – they were mixing memories, culture, and innovation.

The final showdown at KLCW felt more like a high-stakes cooking show than a typical bar competition.

Six judges, including some of the biggest names in the global cocktail scene, watched as finalists turned cognac into liquid art.

The Final Verdict: Julien Pepin Lehalleur, Hennessy Global’s Brand Education Director, assesses one of the competition cocktails. (Pix: Hennessy)

Next Stop, France: Malaysia’s Cocktail Champion Takes Flight

Now, Oh is headed to Cognac, France, to show the world what Malaysian bartenders can do.

He’ll be facing off against 17 other global finalists, each armed with their own story in a glass.

A Meeting of Minds: The global and local faces of Hennessy share a lighthearted moment during the competition. (Pix: Hennessy)

In a world where anyone can pour a drink, Oh proved that true mixology is about more than just liquid in a glass – it’s about pouring your heart into every shake, stir, and serve.

And sometimes, that heart comes with a side of duck skin.

For those wanting to follow Oh’s journey to potential global cocktail domination, Hennessy Malaysia’s Facebook page will be serving up all the details, no shaker required.

