Mother’s Day Magic In Sunway Pyramid With Botanical Pop-Up Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Let’s be real – finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift is usually a panic-induced scramble between scented candles and generic greeting cards.

But LEGO’s latest pop-up at Sunway Pyramid might actually save your bacon this year.

From 9-12 May, they’re turning their store into a botanical wonderland where you can actually do stuff instead of just buying things. Here’s what’s going down:

Drop RM199 on their plant-themed LEGO sets (you know, those aesthetic ones that won’t die like real plants), and you get to customize your own flower arrangement.

It’s like those fancy flower arranging classes, but with bricks, and you can’t mess it up.

Mother’s Day Plans That Won’t Make You Look Like A Cheapskate

The real MVP move? They’re giving away free LEGO roses at specific times during the event.

Yes, FREE. Just show up at the right time, and boom – you’ve got a rose that’ll last longer than your Netflix subscription.

There’s also this build-and-take session where you and mom can make roses and daisies together.

Look, we’re not saying this will make up for forgetting last year’s Mother’s Day, but it’s definitely a step up from the typical last-minute gifts.

Plus, you get to play with LEGO and call it “being thoughtful.” Win-win.

READ MORE: Make Mom’s Day Special: Your Guide To LEGO’s Mother’s Day Event At Sunway Pyramid

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.