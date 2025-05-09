Smart Living Just Got Waayyy Cooler – Literally

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

These days, everything’s getting smarter – lights that auto-dim, TVs that know what you like, and rice cookers that do more than cook rice. The whole idea? Less thinking, more living.

You know that feeling when you walk into a room and it’s already the perfect temperature? Not too cold, not stuffy, just nice. No buttons pressed, no remote hunting, no shouting “Why the aircon not on ah?” It just knows.

That’s the beauty of smart living. And yes, even your aircon can be smart now.

Meet Xiaomi’s Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco – the aircon that knows what you want before you even ask.

(Credit: Xiaomi)

Most of us are still used to aircons that we manually set and forget. But not this one. This game-changer is designed to learn your lifestyle, cool your space to your liking, and is also energy saving.

So, what makes it so smart?

(Credit: Xiaomi)

AI That Actually Gets You

Its Mijia AI Energy Saving Mode doesn’t just guess the temperature – it learns your habits, monitors your environment in real-time, and adjusts the cooling automatically. No more fiddling with remotes or constantly adjust the settings.

Powerful, Fast & Efficient

Want cool air now? You’ll get it in just 30 seconds thanks to its large 106mm diameter fan. Plus, its 5-star energy rating and CSPF of up to 5.97 means it’s working hard to keep you cool, without adding to your electricity bill.

(Credit: Xiaomi)

Cool & Comfortable Airflow

No more harsh, direct air blowing in your face. With 14 swing blades and 602 round micro holes, the airflow is softened for that comfortable, breezy feel that keeps you chill.

Control in Your Pocket

Xiaomi Xiaomi Xiaomi

Through the Xiaomi Home app, you can turn on your aircon before you even reach home, track its usage, check its maintenance status, and even customise sleep settings. All from your phone. Best lah.

(Credit: Xiaomi)

Always Getting Smarter

With OTA updates, your Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco continues to improve with time – better energy savings, smarter AI, and less maintenance.

Worry-Free Ownership

Backed by a 3-year general warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty, you can chill in peace knowing your aircon is built to last. Oh, and it can even clean itself and remind you when it needs a little TLC.

Don’t settle for “just an aircon” when you can have one that’s human-friendly, eco-conscious, and wallet-wise.

(Credit: Xiaomi)

With the Mijia Air Conditioner Pro Eco, smart cooling isn’t a luxury – it’s your new standard.

Head over to Xiaomi’s official online store, Shopee and Lazada e-store for a limited-time promotion:

(Credit: Xiaomi)

So, why wait? Get your hands on the coolest thing on the market right now!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.