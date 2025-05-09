Lotus’s Malaysia Turns 3! Big Deals, Bigger Hearts & A Whole Lot Of Fun

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia is turning the big three, and they’re celebrating with a month-long Kongsi Ceria campaign that’s all about sharing joy – with customers and the community alike!

Running from 8 May to 4 June 2025, this birthday bash is bursting with amazing deals, exclusive member perks, in-store fun, and a heartwarming charitable initiative.

🎉 Big Birthday = Bigger Bargains

Enjoy up to 50% off on over 840 items across stores and online platforms, including Lotus’s Shop Online, Shopee, Lazada, foodpanda, and Grab. Whether you’re stocking up on groceries, frozen foods, beauty essentials, baby needs, cookware, or even luggage and furniture – there’s something for everyone.

🛍️ Member Perks? You Bet!

If you’re a My Lotus’s member (or about to become one), this is your time to shine:

🎁 Kongsi Ceria Beli & Menang Contest – Spend RM80 in a single receipt and stand a chance to win RM120,000 worth of prizes, including Yamaha motorbikes, Samsung smartphones, smart home sets , and Lotus’s e-vouchers .



– Spend RM80 in a single receipt and stand a chance to win including , and . 🎟️ RM6 Voucher Giveaway – Spend RM80 and receive a RM6 voucher (redeemable with a min. RM90 spend from 22 May to 4 June 2025 ).



– Spend RM80 and receive a RM6 voucher (redeemable with a min. RM90 spend from ). ✨ Triple Points Bonanza – Get 3x My Lotus’s points from 26 to 29 May 2025.

❤️ Giving Back with Dana Kongsi Ceria

In the true spirit of #KitakanJiran, Lotus’s Malaysia is also launching the Dana Kongsi Ceria initiative – pledging 0.5% of Own Brand sales to support over 700 children with developmental delays and complex disabilities.

Your purchase of any Lotus’s Own Brand products (like Value, Aliv, Cute & Care, NaxNax, OralPro) will help fund vital early intervention services at rehabilitation centres and special education schools like Tender Touch Paediatric Rehabilitation Center and GAPS Malaysia.

With Dana Kongsi Ceria, we want to ease the burden of families caring for vulnerable children who need long-term therapy and support. In line with our tagline, Beli & Derma, our customers can join us in this noble cause when they make their purchases of our own brand products. Azliza Azmel, Corporate Services Executive Director of Lotus’s Malaysia.

Earlier this week, Lotus’s Malaysia kicked off the campaign with a heartfelt event at its Head Office, inviting children and families from Tender Touch and GAPS Malaysia to celebrate the occasion alongside the media and Lotus’s Malaysia team.

🔥 Non-Stop Savings & Crazy Weekday Deals

It’s not just about discounts – it’s a savings extravaganza:

Buy 1 Free 1 offers.



Exclusive weekday “Crazy Deals” (every Monday to Thursday).



(every Monday to Thursday). Extra markdowns on Lotus’s Own Brand items, health & beauty, cookware, frozen foods, baby essentials, beverages, and more!

🎊 Fun at Lotus’s Malaysia Stores and Malls

Get ready for fun-filled activities at 23 selected Lotus’s Malaysia hypermarkets featuring Ceria-Yah event spaces. Look out for contests, brand games, and giveaways from more than 20 participating brands, including Milo, Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Skintific, Kleenex, Dettol, and P&G.

🛒 Over at 7 selected Lotus’s Malaysia Malls, don’t miss these exciting roadshows and promos:

🥳 Milo 75th Anniversary Roadshow (Kepong, Puchong, Kota Bharu, Mergong)

Redeem exclusive Milo plush toys and merchandise with purchases of participating Milo products.

🥛 Nestle Milk Fair (Kepong, Puchong)

Featuring brands like Lactogrow, Omega, Everyday, Enercal!

Enjoy free health screenings (by Omega) and stand a chance to get RM10 Lotus’s Malaysia vouchers.

🌟 Glad2Glow Roadshow (Ampang, 23 – 28 May 2025)

Buy a product and spin the Gachapon machine for a chance to win more goodies

(T&Cs apply).

🍜 Mamee Roadshow (Desa Tebrau, Tanjung Pinang, Kepong)

Spend RM20 on Mamee products = Free Mamee shopping bag.

Spend RM88 = Redeem a La Gourmet Rose Gold Miyake Collection 16cm wok worth RM199.(While stocks last. T&Cs apply).

🎈 Lotus’s Own Brand Sampling + Loyalty Membership Sign-Ups

Available at all 7 malls – come try out Value, Aliv, Cute & Care, NaxNax, and OralPro products.

📲 Want In?

Check out all the fun, promos, and ways to give back on the official Lotus’s Malaysia Facebook page!

