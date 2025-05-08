Seputeh MP Calls For More AEDs For Public Health & Safety

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There is an urgent need for more life-saving AED devices in common areas of malls and condominiums for enhanced public safety in view of the high prevalence of heart disease in the country, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said today.

An AED or Automated External Defibrillator is a battery-powered device used to resuscitate heart attack patients by analysing heart rhythms and delivering life-saving shocks to the patient thereby enhancing survival.

She made this call when gracing the installation of an AED donated by RENN Asia Wellness and the Rotary Club of Ara Damansara (RCAD) at Vivo @ 9 Seputeh Retail Complex here.

The AED installed near the main Vivo drop-off point would benefit about 10,000 residents, tenants, shoppers, regular visitors as well as parents and students of an international school.

“This initiative by RENN Asia and RCAD is a testament to how community partnerships can save lives and enhance public safety in Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

“I commend RENN Asia and RCAD for their proactive steps in making Seputeh safer. Let’s hope there will be more such collaborative efforts to protect our loved ones — especially our parents which is also timely now as we celebrate Mothers’ Day in May and Fathers’ Day in June.

“Heart disease is often a silent killer and when a heart attack strikes, every second counts in such an emergency situation. This is when an AED can become a life-saver indeed,” she added.

“Access to AEDs should be as common as fire extinguishers. An AED isn’t just an equipment—it represents hope for the heart attack patient. Let’s normalise heart health preparedness in our daily lives,” Teresa said.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok witnessing the symbolic “handing over” of the AED device to Yong Choo Hong (2nd from left), Building Manager of Vivo Management Corporation, by RENN Asia Wellness founder and CEO Jonathan Chew (3rd from right) and RCAD President Ling Hau Ching (2nd from right). Also with them are Lew Chieh Horin (left), National Staff Officer for Training of St John Ambulance Malaysia and Inspector Aaron Anthony Doss, Officer-in-Charge of Brickfields Station.

She thanked St John’s Ambulance Malaysia for providing training on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of AED devices in conjunction with today’s event for Vivo residents and members of the public who are interested to learn this skill.

RENN Asia Wellness founder and CEO Jonathan Chew said this collaboration with RCAD would especially benefit of residents, tenants, shoppers and frequent visitors including parents who come to pick up their children at the Campus Rangers International School here.

Sudden cardiac arrest claims thousands of lives annually in Malaysia, with survival rates depending greatly on immediate CPR efforts and access to an AED. “Every minute without defibrillation reduces survival chances by 10%,” stressed Chew, adding that deploying an AED would bridge this critical gap.

“Research indicates that administering defibrillation within the first three to five minutes of cardiac arrest can improve survival chances by up to 40%,” he said.

RCAD president Mr Ling Hau Ching emphasised the need to train the ordinary layman about AED awareness and the proper use of the device.

“It’s about saving lives in public places where many people often gather. Cardiac arrests are not just restricted to older persons but are also prevalent among younger people nowadays.

“This is why RCAD has this year launched our ‘A Life-Saver in Every Home’ or ALEH campaign. Today, we’re happy to be able to train up to 20 people, thanks to our partners in St John’s Ambulance Malaysia,” Ling said.

“This is about transforming awareness into action. With both the AED installed here and with trained first-aid responders around, we’re creating layers of protection for the community at Vivo.”

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok (3rd from left) launching the AED device, witnessed by Lew Chieh Horin (left), National Staff Officer for Training of St John Ambulance Malaysia; Yong Choo Hong (2nd from left), Building Manager of Vivo Management Corporation; Jonathan Chew (3rd from right), RENN Asia Wellness founder and CEO; Ling Hau Ching (2nd from right), RCAD President, and Inspector Aaron Anthony Doss, Officer-in-Charge of Brickfields Station.

Teresa later witnessed the symbolic “handing over” of the AED device to Mr Yong Choo Hong, Building Manager of Vivo Management Corporation, who represented Chairman Mr Loh Cheng Fatt, by Chew and Ling. Also present were Rotary International District 3300 Assistant Governor Gordan Vong and Incoming Assistant Governor Lim Yee Von.

Chew told reporters RENN Asia Wellness has now expanded its heart care arsenal, including a second EECP machine for non-invasive heart treatment. “From prevention to emergency response, we’re building a full-circle health ecosystem here at Vivo,” he quipped.

Note: EECP or Enhanced External Counter Pulsation therapy is a non-invasive treatment approved by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for conditions like angina and heart failure. It involves using inflatable cuffs on the legs and buttocks that inflate and deflate in sync with the heartbeat, increasing blood flow to the heart. EECP helps reduce angina symptoms, improve exercise tolerance, and may even stimulate the growth of new blood vessels around the heart.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok (4th from left), Jonathan Chew (5th from left), RENN Asia Wellness founder and CEO; Dr Hazayri Bin Jamaluddin (4th from right), representing the Director of the Federal Territory Health Department; and Lew Chieh Horin (3rd from left) National Staff Officer for Training of St John Ambulance Malaysia, with the RENN Asia Wellness Team after the CPR Demonstration.

