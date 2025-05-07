[Watch] Beyond Melbourne’s City Limits: Where Urban Sophistication Meets Rural Charm

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

AirAsia X’s “Rediscover Melbourne and Surrounds” invites participating media and KOLs to experience Victoria’s remarkable diversity.

The initiative builds on the airline’s celebrated return to the Victorian capital and its commitment to showcasing Australia’s vibrant destinations.

This carefully crafted journey perfectly aligns with Visit Victoria’s “Every Bit Different” campaign philosophy. It highlights the state’s incredible diversity, passion, and creativity through a seamless blend of urban sophistication and rural charm.

As we venture beyond Melbourne’s urban confines, the program reveals how the city’s sophisticated appeal extends into its surrounding regions, offering an interactive storytelling experience beyond traditional tourism.

The famil is designed to showcase Victoria’s multifaceted character – from Melbourne’s hidden laneways and world-class dining to the state’s tiny towns and jaw-dropping natural wonders, ensuring visitors experience the destination’s true depth and diversity.

Dawn Adventures with an Eco-Tourism Pioneer

Standing atop the rugged cliffs of the Mornington Peninsula, we watch as the morning sun bathes the coastline in golden light while meeting Nic Cooper, the innovative founder of Wild Adventures Melbourne and the recent recipient of the 2024 Emerging Leader Award—an accolade that recognises his pioneering work in sustainable tourism.

Below us, early morning paddleboarders glide across the crystal-clear waters like silent sentinels. At the same time, silver gulls and white-bellied sea eagles soar overhead, their wings catching the first rays of sunshine.

The scene becomes even more picturesque as locals emerge for their morning ritual. Their dogs bound joyfully through the shallows, creating ripples that catch the light like scattered diamonds on the water’s surface.

As we begin our paddleboarding adventure, Nic shares his passionate vision for eco-conscious tourism. His voice carries the conviction of someone who’s dedicated his life to preserving these natural wonders.

Our group takes to the water under Nic’s expert guidance, while overlooking from above, the coastal cliffs stand as ancient guardians of this pristine seascape.

The gentle lapping of waves against our boards creates a meditative rhythm as Nic explains how Wild Adventures Melbourne redefines tourism through environmental stewardship. His recent award validates years of dedication to sustainable practices.

This morning perfectly encapsulates the essence of Nic’s vision—where adventure meets responsibility. We share the waters with playful dogs splashing nearby, their owners strolling along the beach, all of us united in our appreciation for this stunning coastal sanctuary.

Majesty at Arthur’s Seat Eagle

Our day continues with a breathtaking gondola ride at Arthur’s Seat Eagle. Soaring above the Mornington Peninsula, we glide quietly through the sky, taking in panoramic views of Port Phillip Bay and Melbourne’s skyline.

Named after the majestic Wedge-tailed Eagle, this all-weather experience offers a bird’s-eye view of Victoria’s stunning coastline, all just an hour from Melbourne’s heart.

The comfortable, fully accessible cabins provide the perfect vantage point to appreciate the region’s natural beauty, historical significance, and diverse landscapes.

Each journey reveals new perspectives of the peninsula’s dramatic coastline and lush forests below.

Following our aerial adventure, we rejoined Nic for a picturesque picnic lunch.

As the 2024 Emerging Leader Award recipient, Nic shares his passion for sustainable tourism and his vision for preserving Victoria’s natural wonders while making them accessible to visitors.

Coastal Vistas and Wildlife Encounters

Descending from our aerial adventure, we make our way to Moonlit Sanctuary, where an intimate wildlife experience awaits.

Our eyes light up as we enter the 10-hectare bushland haven.

The highlight of our visit was cuddling an adorable koala during a special encounter session. The soft fur and peaceful demeanour of these iconic marsupials make for an unforgettable moment.

We spend a delightful hour hand-feeding the friendly kangaroos and wallabies who hop right up to us, gently taking food from our palms while we marvel at being so close to these magnificent creatures.

The sanctuary’s commitment to conservation comes alive as we watch a spectacular show featuring its resident pink cockatoos and other native birds. Their vibrant personalities are on full display as they showcase their natural behaviours.

Between encounters with wombats, curious dingos, and various reptiles, we gain a deeper appreciation for Australia’s unique wildlife.

Just 50 minutes from Melbourne’s bustling centre, this award-winning eco-tourism destination is much more than a simple wildlife park—it’s a place where conservation meets education in the most engaging way possible.

All Aboard the Nostalgia Express

The next day, as dawn breaks over the Dandenong Ranges, we meet Peter Janssen from Visit Victoria at Belgrave Station, where the historic Puffing Billy sits majestically, steam rising from its iconic black engine into the crisp morning air.

With childlike excitement, we dangle our legs from the vintage carriage—a cherished tradition that makes this journey uniquely special—as the whistle pierces the morning silence.

The mighty steam engine begins its 13-kilometre journey with a powerful chug, and we’re instantly transported back in time as we wind through the southern reaches of Sherbrooke Forest.

Our collective gasps echo across the carriage as we cross timber trestle bridges, our feet floating above fern-filled gullies. At the same time, the morning sun filters through towering mountain ash trees, creating a magical dance of light and shadow.

The fresh mountain air, tinged with eucalyptus and steam, fills our lungs as Peter shares fascinating tales of the railway’s rich history.

We’re completely immersed in this timeless experience for two enchanting hours, leaning out (safely!) to catch glimpses of the engine as it rounds magnificent bends, its whistle echoing off the valley walls.

We’re already planning our return as we approach Lakeside Station, knowing we’ve just experienced one of Australia’s most beloved heritage adventures.

A Blooming Autumn Spectacle

As we step through the entrance of the KaBloom Festival, our jaws drop at the overwhelming beauty of the autumn display before us – the Tesselaar Flower Farm stretches out like a living rainbow, completely surpassing our expectations.

We find ourselves wandering through meadow after meadow of delightful blooms, pausing frequently to take photos, while above us, skilled artists from Circus Oz perform mesmerising acts on their sway poles, which have everyone’s heads tilted skyward.

The gentle autumn breeze carries the sweet fragrance of flowers as we make our way to the festival’s centrepiece—the towering Ferris wheel. During our ride, we’re treated to a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of the vast floral tapestry below, with lively music from the grounds floating up to meet us.

We join a tractor ride through the flowering fields, our guide sharing fascinating stories about the farm’s heritage, while fellow visitors exclaim in delight at each new vista.

The afternoon light casts a golden glow across the “Autumn Fever Days” festivities.

We find ourselves caught up in the infectious energy of weekend celebrations, moving between various photo spots that seem designed to capture the magic of the moment.

Our day at the festival turns out to be more than just a visit – it becomes a multi-sensory adventure where every turn reveals another “completely unexpected but so happy we came” moment, from the circus performances to the stunning seasonal blooms that make this autumn celebration truly unforgettable.

Sweet Discoveries

The afternoon takes us to the Yarra Valley Chocolaterie & Ice Creamery, a spectacular destination where European craftsmanship meets Australian innovation, set against the picturesque backdrop of Victoria’s premier wine region.

In the show kitchen, visitors watch mesmerised as master chocolatiers demonstrate their artistry, transforming premium ingredients into an extensive range of creations from classic truffles to innovative fusion flavours and unique chocolate spreads.

The Chocolaterie’s commitment to quality is evident in every aspect, from the carefully sourced ingredients to the meticulous presentation, making the space itself a feast for all senses.

The generous free chocolate tastings become an exercise in willpower, as visitors sample their way through an extensive selection, each piece more tempting than the last.

Beyond chocolate, the establishment has expanded to include a gourmet ice creamery, making it a year-round destination that draws both local and international visitors.

Whether watching chocolatiers at work, participating in tasting sessions, or simply enjoying the valley views while savouring handcrafted treats, the venue offers a unique blend of gastronomy and entertainment that celebrates the art of chocolate making.

Nature’s Bounty at Rayner’s Orchard

Meeting Veeresh Karvirmat, the passionate owner of Rayner’s Orchard, offers a window into one of the Yarra Valley’s most diverse agricultural treasures.

Located just an hour’s drive from Melbourne’s city centre in the heart of Victoria’s food bowl, this boutique orchard has become a cornerstone of the region’s agricultural tourism.

The orchard’s impressive collection spans over 450 varieties of fruit, making it a year-round destination where visitors can experience different harvests throughout the seasons.

What sets Rayner’s apart is its unique “Fruit Tasting Adventure Tours,” during which guests can sample fruits directly from the trees and learn about each variety’s distinctive characteristics and optimal ripeness.

Under Karvirmat’s stewardship, the orchard has evolved into more than just a fruit-growing enterprise.

Visitors can participate in educational tractor tours through the grounds, where experienced guides share insights about sustainable farming practices and the orchard’s history.

Urban Adventures on Two Wheels

The next morning finds us at Docklands, where Melbourne By Bike tours offer an intimate exploration of the city’s soul, with knowledgeable guides who share their deep passion for Melbourne’s hidden treasures.

The three-hour journey on well-maintained bikes takes us through the city’s most popular areas, including a memorable stop at the renowned Queen Victoria Market, where Melbourne’s historic heart comes alive.

Our expert guide weaves fascinating narratives about Melbourne’s history and culture while leading us safely through a carefully crafted route of trails and roads, ensuring a comfortable experience for all skill levels.

The tour reveals Melbourne’s famous café culture and architectural heritage up close as we pedal through hidden backstreets and historic arcades. Our guide shares insights about various subjects that bring the city’s story to life.

Each turn brings new discoveries, from vibrant markets to tucked-away laneways, offering perspectives that even many locals haven’t experienced. We roll past significant landmarks that showcase the city’s rich heritage.

This bicycle adventure proves to be an ideal introduction to Melbourne. It combines exercise with exploration and covers the majority of the city’s iconic locations and lesser-known gems in a way that would be impossible to achieve on foot.

Melbourne’s Mosaic: A Journey Through Victoria’s Many Faces

As our journey through Melbourne and its surrounds comes to a close, we’re struck by how seamlessly the region blends its various personas – from a sophisticated urban centre to historic steam railways, from a wildlife sanctuary to a culinary haven.

Each experience builds upon the last, creating a rich tapestry that proves Victoria is indeed #EveryBitDifferent.

This collaboration between AirAsia X and Visit Victoria has revealed a destination that refuses to be confined by conventional tourism boundaries.

Every day brings new discoveries, and every turn leads to unexpected delights.

As we pack our bags filled with chocolates from the Yarra Valley and memories of steam train whistles, we understand why Melbourne and its surroundings continue to captivate travellers seeking experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

AirAsia X operates flights to Melbourne three times a week, alongside other flights in Australia, including thrice-weekly services to the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

READ MORE: [Photos] A City That Whispers: Melbourne’s Quiet Revolution Of Hidden Doors

READ MORE: From Ipoh To Melbourne: An Architect’s Love Letter To Two Cities

READ MORE: AirAsia X Soars To New Heights: Crowned Best International Airline At The Australian Aviation Awards 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.