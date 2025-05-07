From Lightsabers To Love: Top Things To Do This May Weekend For Star Wars Fans & Moms

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The first week of May is jam packed with activities and events so we’ve picked some we think everyone can enjoy!

Star Wars Pewter Bowl Workshop | Until 31 May | Royal Selangor Visitor Centre | RM95/pax

Treat the Star Wars fan in your life to a special pewter bowl making workshop at the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre. Guests will be taken through the basic steps of forming the special edition Star Wars pewter bowl and adding a special stamp and initials to their handmade bowl. May the fourth be with you! To book your spot, fill up the Google Form here.

On 10 May, there’s a Star Wars costume competition from 2pm to 4pm. To sign up, fill up the Google Form here.

Throughout the month of May, there’ll be Star Wars-themed activities and performances for all to enjoy at the Visitor Centre. You can also watch Peperangan Bintang told in wayang kulit style by Fusion Wayang Kulit.

The Reflection: A Neurodiversity Journey | 1-11 May | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Organised by Yayasan Gamuda’s Enabling Academy, The Reflection: A Neurodiversity Journey features real stories that will deepen your understanding of neurodiveristy. The stories are presented in an immersive tunnel. Guests will get to meet Aiden, Zaya, and Lena while they share their experience living with autism, dyslexia, and ADHD. There are also creative workshops led by neurodivergent adults.

Couch Potato Screening: Total Recall | 7 May | Cryroom | 9pm onwards | Min RM10/pax contribution

Paul Verhoeven’s 1990 film Total Recall stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Douglas Quaid, a construction worker who tries to find the reason behind his recurring dream about Mars. He soon learns he was implanted with a false memory and the people responsible for this wants him dead. Door opens at 8.15pm and screening starts at 9pm on the dot. Remember to book your spot by filling the Google Form here.

Eurasian Quatro: Vinyl to Viral | 8 May | Jaotim | 8.30pm onwards | RM80/pax

It’s not Friday yet but you can start the party early! The Eurasian Quatro comprised of Mario, Julio, Chester, and Emmanuel is bringing guests on a journey through time and space right up from the 50s til today. Remmeber to get your tickets at Jaotim’s official website here.

Gavin Yap: Fork It | 8-10 May | Bobo KL | 8.30pm onwards | RM125/pax

Actor Gavin Yap is back with a fully polished version of his one-man show, Fork It: One Man’s Journey Through Food & Memories. The spicy show written by Yap and Honey Ahmad covers his most vivid memories inspired by food. Remember to book your tickets from Bobo KL’s website here.

Campus Market: Mother’s Day | 8-11 May | The Campus Ampang | 11am-10pm | Free public event

Spend time with mum at the lively curated market happening at The Campus Ampang this weekend. In conjunction with Mother’s Day, the Campus Market is showcasing an impressive art collection by over 30 talented artisans. There’ll also be lots of interesting gifts to get for mum and fun workshops for the family to join.

Serba Serbi: Lace & Light | 9-12 May | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Serba Serbi Lace & Light Edition market is a vibrant celebration of fashion, crafts, and creativity. Guests can slowly browse fashionable wears, join fun workshops, and also turn up with their best lace-inspired outfit.

Winning Strokes by Yap Ze Hern | 9-12 May | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Artist Yap Ze Hern is holding his first solo exhibition, Winning Strokes, over the weekend. In collaboration with his badminton hero, Leong Jun Hao, Yap is sharing two exclusive artworks and his favourite past pieces. All merchandise proceeds will be channeled to Yayasan Chow Kit, a non-profit that helps at-risk children in Kuala Lumpur. The opening night on 9 May starts from 5pm to 7pm and the exhibition will be open to the public from 10 to 12 May from 11am to 8pm.

Under the Shadows of Merdeka | 9-18 May | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Photographers Azul Adnan and Grace Ho’s photographic project is now shown in an exhibition. The project documented the people, places, and moments in the heart of Kuala Lumpur years after achieving Merdeka. For those looking to purchase the magnificent pictures, they can do so here and say Hello to Azul and Grace. Under the Shadows of Merdeka was previously available in a photobook format.

Mother’s Day on the Court | 11 May | Pickle Social Club | 9am-12pm | RM220 for you and mum

Celebrate mum with a fun morning playing pickleball together and a scrumptious brunch at NOA right after. Participants will be guided on the basics of the game in a welcoming environment. The session is beginner friendly and welcome to the whole family too. If you’re interested, remember to reserve your spot at Pickle Social Club’s official website here.

Sound Bath Sundays with Chelsea | 11 May | Temu House | 10am-11am | RM50/pax

Get your Sunday stretches in with a chill sound bath session to prepare for the week ahead on a good note. Sound baths are beneficial in managing stress levels, improving mental and physical health, and generally help your whole body feel better. The session also includes a tea and chat session to keep the Zen vibes going. If you’re interested, remember to RSVP at Temu House’s official website here.

