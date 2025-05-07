Don’t Mess With Alpacas!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Alpaca is a species of South American camelid mammal that is classified as herbivors – meaning they only eat plants.

Naturally, herbivors like alpacas are non-violent. However, animals of all kinds should be treated equally and we should not be cruel or aggressive towards them.

Woman pets an alpaca aggressively

In a Tiktok video that went viral recently, a man was visiting a place called The Sheep Sanctuary in Cameron Highlands, Pahang.

In the 23-second-clip shared by @azmanali_rider, a woman was seen trying to pet the adorable alpacas.

Initially, everything seemed peaceful when the woman was gently petting a brown-coloured alpaca as it looked like it was enjoying it.

However, things took a turn when she changed her attention to another alpaca.

This time, her approach wasn’t too gentle. She started patting the white-coloured alpaca a little too aggressively, pushing it’s neck and pulling its ear harshly multiple times.

A few seconds later, the brown-coloured alpaca probably had enough with the woman’s behaviour, and decided to stand up for its friend.

The mammal, known for its calm and gentle nature, matched the woman’s energy by spitting in her direction.

Like humans, animals might also have limits for their patience and acted accordingly when provoked.

Do alpacas normally spit?

The answer is yes, but not for no reason and most importantly, they don’t usually spit at humans.

According to Ebel Shearing Services, alpacas normally spit at each other to show that they are upset or sorting out disagreements with other alpacas.

Although alpacas typically spit at one another, they may also spit at humans if they feel afraid, irritated, or threatened – especially when someone is being too rough or encroaching their personal space.

So, if an animal steps out from its usual behaviour to react this way, it might be time to reflect on your actions.

Moral of the story, be gentle to everyone, even animals.

