Cobain May Be Dead But This Double N “Nirvanna” Keeps His Memories Alive

For the first time ever in Malaysian history, fans will have the chance to relive the raw, unfiltered power of Nirvana as Mediaberg Productions proudly presents the Nirvana Tribute Experience Tour Live in Malaysia on 20 July 2025 (Sunday) at Jiospace, Petaling Jaya.

This historic, one-night-only concert event features Nirvanna – Tribute to Nirvana, the globally touring tribute act hailed as the most authentic homage to Nirvana, direct from the U.S.A. Get ready, Malaysia – this is the moment every true grunge fan has been waiting for.

More than just a concert, this high-octane, emotionally charged rock experience pays tribute to the legacy of Kurt Cobain, the King of Grunge, with a massive 35 song mega setlist spanning every era of Nirvana’s ground-breaking discography – from Bleach, to Nevermind, to In Utero.

Fans can expect rare gems performed live, a soul-shaking unplugged session honouring the legendary MTV Unplugged in New York performance, and the kind of raw energy that defined a generation. Whether you’re a ’90s kid who lived through the grunge revolution or a newer fan discovering Nirvana’s sound for the first time, this show will strike straight to your soul.

Ticket access begins with Mediaberg Preferred Priority Registration, open now until 2 May 2025, 11.59pm, via www.mediaberg.com — registrants will receive exclusive early access links (check Inbox, Promotions, or Spam). The Mediaberg Preferred Pre Sale opens on 5 May 2025 from 12pm to 11.59pm, followed by General Sales beginning on 6 May 2025 at 3pm, available through www.mediaberg.com and www.ticket2u.com.my. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Known for delivering intense, emotionally authentic performances around the world, Nirvanna – Tribute to Nirvana brings the closest thing to the real deal with a sound, presence, and passion that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Now, for the first time ever, Malaysian fans will get to experience it live – loud, gritty, and unforgettable.

This event is proudly presented by Mediaberg Productions, an innovative Malaysian live event company known for curating exceptional, fan-driven performances that bring international experiences to local stages. With the tagline “For the Fans, From the Fans”, Mediaberg continues to raise the bar for concert-goers in Malaysia.

One night only. One chance to be part of grunge history. Don’t miss it.

