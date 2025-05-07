‘’A Hornbill Is Not A Toucan” Man Educates Everyone About Gawai & Kaamatan Inaccuracies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With Kaamatan and Hari Gawai (Gawai Dayak) coming up soon, an Instagram user Sang Tukang (@sangtukang), an artisanal native crafter brand, has made a video to help clarify some cultural inaccuracies often seen during the promotion of these celebrations.

Kaamatan and Hari Gawai (Gawai Dayak) are both harvest festivals but celebrated on different days. Kaamatan is celebrated in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan on 30 and 31 May while Hari Gawai is observed by the Dayak people in Sarawak on 1 and 2 June.

Since both festivals seem similar, it’s common to see organisations and individuals use inaccurate images to depict both cultures.

Here are some of the cultural inaccuracies that are often seen regarding both festivals:

Hornbill vs Toucan

The rhinoceros hornbill has a casque on its head while the toucan does not. For educational purposes. Image: eBird.

The rhinoceros hornbill is native to Borneo, Sumatra, Java, Malaysia, Singapore, and southern Thailand. It’s notable feature is the ‘’horn’’ known as the casque on its head and its downturned bill.

Sang Tukang pointed out that the image of a toucan is often used instead of a rhinoceros hornbill. Toucans are native to Southern Mexico, Central America, South America, and northern Argentina. Toucans do not have a casque but a large bill.

Tontog vs Djembe

Tontog has a cylindrical shape while the djembe has a wider top than its bottom. For educational purposes. Image: Rozannah Crafter/FB & Thomann.

Tontog is a single-headed drum that’s common in Sabah. It’s also known as the gendang and is traditonally made from a hollowed-out log with a drumhead made of goatskin or cowhide. Due to this, the drum has an almost uniform cylindrical shape. The tontog is used in traditional music ensembles and cultural events and dances.

Meanwhile, the djembe is a goblet-shaped West African drum. It’s also carved from a single piece of wood with a goat skin drum head but it has a wider top than its bottom. The drums are also used in ceremonies, celebrations, and musical gatherings.

Sape vs Pipa

Alena Murang holds the sape on the left while the musician on the right holds the pipa. For educational purposes. Image: Alena Murang & Magnifissance.

Sape is a traditional string instrument that’s primarily found in Sarawak and often associated with the Kenyah people. The string instrument has two to four strings with a slim rectangular body. The modern sape can hold up to six strings.

Singer and musician Alena Murang is known for performing with the sape and is recognised for her efforts to preserve and revive the traditional music of the Kelabit and Kenyah tribes.

The sape is sometimes confused with the traditional Chinese string instrument known as the pipa. Unlike sape, pipa has a pear-shaped body and has four strings.

The number of petals of a Rafflesia flower

Image: @adriane_tobias, @Haziq_Escobar/Twitter

Sang Tukang said the Rafflesia flower typically has five petals and no more than that. However, in the comments, another user informed him that a rare six-petal Rafflesia keithii was recently found.

Rafflesia keithii is native to Sabah and typically blooms with six leathery red petals and can grow up to 80 cm in diameter.

Rice paddy (padi) vs Wheat

In another video, Sang Tukang pointed out how the wheat plant is often mistaken for the rice paddy plant.

Instead of using an image of a rice paddy plant, organisations often use an image of a wheat plant.

The mistake still happens today. It’s what happens when we look for royalty free images online.

The differences between the rice paddy plant and wheat plant. For educational purposes. Image: Biorender.com and The King Milling Company.

At a glance, the rice paddy and wheat stalks look the same but there are slight differences upon closer scrutiny.

The rice paddy panicles are thinner and looser than the wheat plant’s kennel and head.

Now that you can spot the differences, you can help others to fix the common inaccuracies so we can all represent our rich cultures properly.

