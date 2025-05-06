Garlic Can Improve Mental Health?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nowadays, more and more people are opening up about mental health problems – from stress and anxiety to depression.

This shows that it is important to take care of our minds as much as our bodies.

Did you know that garlic can help improve your mental health? Yes, the garlic that’s sitting in your kitchen can do more than adding flavour to your food!

A master’s student in psychology recently shared a video through his Tiktok account (@amirul.ramli) about the benefits of garlic for emotional and mental well-being.

♬ original sound – AmirulRamli | MentalHealth @amirul.ramli Bawang putih kandungan utamanya, allicin, mempunyai sifat antiparasit, antiradang, dan antimikrob yang luar biasa. Apabila bawang putih dihancurkan atau dicincang, enzim alliinase akan bertindak balas dan menghasilkan allicin, iaitu bahan aktif yang bertindak membunuh bakteria, kulat, dan parasit. Ini sangat penting kerana salah satu punca tersembunyi kepada gangguan emosi dan mental boleh datang daripada kehadiran parasit dalam badan, seperti Toxoplasma gondii atau cacing pita. Parasit ini, walaupun kecil, boleh mencetuskan tindak balas sistem imun otak terutamanya oleh sel yang dipanggil microglia. Apabila microglia aktif menyerang parasit, ia boleh menyebabkan keradangan dalam otak, yang berkait rapat dengan gangguan seperti kemurungan, kebimbangan dan kekeliruan mental. Bawang putih juga membantu mengurangkan tekanan oksidatif, meningkatkan fungsi neurotransmitter, dan menyokong kesihatan salur darah otak, yang semuanya penting untuk tumpuan dan kestabilan emosi. Untuk mendapatkan manfaat maksimum, bawang putih perlu dihancurkan dan dibiarkan selama 5–10 minit sebelum ditelan. Kalau anda ada gastrik pastikan ambil selepas atau semasa makan. Cuba amalkan seulas dua seminggu terutamanya bila emosi tidak menentu atau mental rasa terganggu #mentalhealthawareness

According to him, garlic’s main active compound, allicin, possesses powerful antiparasitic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties.

When garlic is crushed or chopped, an enzyme called alliinase is activated, triggering the production of allicin. This active compound is known to kill bacteria, fungi, and parasites.

But how does this relate to mental health?

Surprisingly, one hidden reason behind emotional and mental problems could be parasites in the body, like Toxoplasma gondii or tapeworms.

Even though they’re tiny, these parasites can trigger the brain’s immune system, particularly cells called microglia, which work to fight off the parasites.

In the process of eliminating these parasites, microglia may unintentionally cause inflammation in the brain. This inflammation has been closely linked to mood disorders such as depression, anxiety, and mental confusion.

Not only does garlic fight off parasites. It can also help reduce oxidative stress, improves neurotransmitter function, and supports healthy blood vessels in the brain.

All of these can potentially contribute to better focus and emotional stability.

To get the maximum benefits, garlic should be crushed and left to sit for 5–10 minutes to activate the allicin.

After that, just chew it raw and wash it down with warm water, as demonstrated in the video.

It is best to eat it with or after meals if you have stomach problems. He also recommends consuming one or two cloves a week, especially during times when you’re feeling emotionally unstable or mentally overwhelmed.

Garlic might not fix everything, but adding it to your diet could be an easy and natural way to take care of both your mind and body.

However, take note that is a mere recommendation and not an actual, scientifically proven fix.

A journal in the Royal Society of Chemistry notes that in a large general population, a study they conducted demonstrated for the first time that moderate raw garlic consumption is associated with a reduced risk of depressive symptoms in females, but not in males.

“Additional prospective studies with long-term follow-up and randomized controlled trials are necessary to confirm the preliminary results of the current study,” the study said.

