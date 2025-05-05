She Thought Her Parcels Were Stolen, But CCTV Reveals Otherwise

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Having a good and kind neighbour is one of the blessings that people often overlook.

In a world where everyone is busy with their own lives, it’s easy to forget how nice it is to live next to someone who cares about you.

A man helps his neighbour collect parcels

A video from Tiktok recently went viral, showing a considerate man looking out for his neighbour by helping to collect her parcels and put it someplace safer.

In the video, a woman (@aleesa_n_mmy) shared a CCTV footage showing the front view of her house.

It was seen in the recording that there were several parcels left on the gate.

A few seconds into the recording, a man was seen walking up to the gate to collect the parcels.

At first glance, it looked like a stranger was attempting to steal the parcels.

However, the footage then shows the man entering the compound of the house next door, carefully placing the parcels on the wall between his house and his neighbour’s house.

This man was probably just concerned of the safety of the neighbour’s parcels as they had been left uncollected for some time.

In a world where your unattended valuables can easily go missing, this woman is truly lucky to have such a thoughtful neighbour.

No one was home to bring them in

User @aleesa_n_mmy clarified that the parcels were left outside because she and her family were away at their hometown and the parcels arrived earlier than expected.

She was shocked at first to see there were no parcels on the gate upon returning home but was then relieved and grateful after finding out what really happened through the CCTV footage.

Most netizens in the comments section praised her neighbour’s thoughtful act, with some saying that having good neighbours are rare nowadays and this woman is blessed to have one.

Some also highlighted that not only the neighbour prevented the parcels from being stolen, but also saved them from getting wet if it rained.

