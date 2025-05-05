[Photos] Where Heritage Meets High-Tech: A Day Of Visual Storytelling In Kelantan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Photography enthusiasts from across Malaysia converged in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, yesterday as Sony Malaysia hosted an exclusive traditional Chinese portrait workshop featuring their latest professional gear.

The event, which took place at Lollipop Productions Studio, marked a significant milestone by bringing the world’s latest mirrorless systems technology to the ‘Che Siti Wan Kembang’ state.

Led by acclaimed photographer Eric Lee, one of Asia’s Top 20 WPA photographers for 2024, the intimate session gave participants hands-on experience with the highly anticipated FE 50-150mm F2 GM lens.

The workshop drew photographers of all ages and successfully demonstrated the capabilities of the world’s first telephoto zoom lens with a maximum focal length of 150mm and constant F2 aperture.

The participants were also among the few in Malaysia to have test-driven the highly coveted Sony A1 II camera system, a flagship model that has generated unprecedented waitlists among professional photographers worldwide.

Premium Optics Meets Local Heritage

The FE 50-150mm F2 GM, priced at RM16,999, is currently available for pre-order until 1 June, accompanied by free gifts worth RM1,288.

“The cultural richness of Kelantan provided the perfect backdrop for our participants to explore the full potential of this new lens,” shared Harn Teh, an Alpha Specialist and Camera Educator based in Kuala Lumpur, with over 13 years of experience with Sony Alpha cameras.

The one-day workshop, supported by innovative lighting solutions company Nanlite and Sony Centre Kota Bharu, was a unique fusion of traditional portraiture and cutting-edge technology.

However, as many participants noted, the workshop’s true value lay in shared knowledge and connections.

The workshop wasn’t about selling cameras, reflected Patrick Gan, the man behind Sony Centre Kota Bharu.

It was about celebrating the art of storytelling through photography, and how technology can help us preserve these precious moments more beautifully than ever before.

Evening Session: Automotive Portrait Masterclass

As golden hour approached, the workshop’s energy shifted to AB Car Auto Spa in Kampung Paya Rambai, where an industrial-modern space with distinctive hexagonal ceiling features transformed into an impromptu automotive studio.

Against this urban backdrop, a modified yellow Jeep Wrangler (NAS 5000) commanded attention, its aggressive stance and rugged tires offering a masterclass in contrasts and textures.

The transition from human portraits to automotive artistry proved seamless, as participants discovered how the same principles of light and shadow dance differently across metal and chrome.

Under the fading Kelantan sky, photographers moved around their mechanical subject, each click of the shutter revealing how technical precision could merge with artistic vision.

The Wrangler’s bold presence, enhanced by carefully orchestrated lighting, demonstrated why automotive portraiture has evolved into its own sophisticated art form.

As darkness settled over Kota Bharu, participants packed away their gear, carrying with them not just technical knowledge, but new friendships forged through a shared passion for capturing moments, whether they feature faces or fenders.

