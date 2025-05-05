EnrichMoney Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Feature In Malaysia – ‘Pay With Points’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a move to further enhance travel and lifestyle experiences, Enrich has expanded the capabilities of EnrichMoney with its latest feature: Pay with Points. This new functionality allows members to instantly redeem their EnrichMoney Points via DuitNow QR at participating merchants, marking the first solution of its kind in Malaysia.

Introduced in 2023, EnrichMoney is a multi-currency e-wallet and Visa prepaid card designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern travellers. With features such as buying and selling up to 20 foreign currencies in-app, competitive exchange rates, and seamless integration with the Enrich loyalty programme, EnrichMoney offers a convenient, secure, and rewarding way to manage spending whether at home or abroad.

The introduction of Pay with EnrichMoney Points further enhances the experience, allowing members even greater flexibility and value by converting their loyalty points into everyday spending power.

Philip See, Chief Executive Officer of Loyalty & Travel Services of Malaysia Aviation Group, said, “We are thrilled to offer our members a seamless and rewarding way to use their Enrich Points beyond travel. This latest innovation underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing the Enrich experience by integrating more convenience, relevance, and everyday utility into our members’ lifestyles. As we continue to evolve Enrich into a holistic travel and lifestyle loyalty programme, we remain focused on delivering benefits that truly matter to our members at every step of their journey.

To celebrate the launch, from now until 31 May 2025, members who use the Pay with Points feature will receive up to RM5 off their transactions, making it even easier to enjoy the benefits of their loyalty with every purchase.

Whatever your needs may be, EnrichMoney is the essential traveller’s wallet for every journey and every day. Download the app for free on the App Store or Google Play Store. Sign up as an Enrich member today and unlock a world of possibilities with EnrichMoney. Visit EnrichMoney’s official website here for more information.

