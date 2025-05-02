Woman Laments Husband’s RM7,000 Salary Not Enough For Kids, Vacations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Let me tell you something. There is no nobility in poverty. I’ve been a rich man, and I’ve been poor man. And I choose rich every f****** time. – Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

No one enjoys living paycheck to paycheck but most of us will have to scrimp and save and work ourselves up.

A woman’s heartfelt confession online recently went viral after she lamented that her husband’s monthly salary of RM7,000 wasn’t enough for the both of them.

In the Facebook post, the 30-year-old woman said she has been married for two years and described her husband as a loving, honest, and kind person who treats her well.

However, as days go by, she is getting increasingly worried over his salary when she considered household expenses, the mortgage, car loan, utility bills, and other small expenses, including starting a family in the future.

She kept waking up in the middle of the night and couldn’t stop crying while worrying about their future.

Image: Freepik

She admitted when she first married, she was very happy and wasn’t looking for much but felt the problems seemed to grow over time like “a layer of dark clouds.’’

The woman shared she had asked her husband if he ever thought of getting a job with a higher salary. Her husband lowered his head and softly apologised, stating that the current job is stable.

However, she couldn’t accept it and wondered what was the point of stability if they couldn’t afford to travel once a year or think of having a baby.

Her husband went silent a long time before apologising again. She reiterated that she doesn’t hate him or the poor but she really felt like crying.

She’s afraid that they still have to rent a house ten years down the road and their children couldn’t go to a good school.

She blamed herself for comparing her life to her friends’ family vacations and photos of their new cars and homes.

Am I too realistic or too anxious? I know he loves me and I still love him. But I’m starting to feel unsure. Can love beat reality? The woman asked

She then asked how she could ‘’adjust herself’’ or communicate with her husband so that the pressure will not destroy their marriage.

Stop comparing, netizens said

In the comments, netizens said her husband’s salary was a respectable amount for a single-income household.

A user pointed out that her husband’s salary wasn’t the issue but her expectations. They said other households earning less than RM7,000 managed to live a good life and she could send her children to regular schools.

Another user shared they earned lesser than the woman’s husband and could still go for holidays in Hat Yai.

Meanwhile, many wondered whether she’s working as well. Some believe she would still be unhappy if her husband earns RM10,000 per month because she kept comparing their lives with her friends.

Another user summed it up well: marriage requires effort from both sides and not heavily reliant on the other. The user said marriage is not an escape boat or an ATM.

“Don’t let poverty steal love, but grow together and defeat it together,’’ the user wrote.

READ MORE: Can You Budget With RM1,700? It’s Tough But Doable

READ MORE: Love On A Budget: When A RM12 Meal Turns Into A Relationship Showdown

READ MORE: Malaysian Mum Preps Kids School Meals At 4.30am Daily, Teaching Kids The Value Of Saving & Budgeting

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.