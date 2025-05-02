Not His Trash, But This Man Considers It His Problem

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recreational parks are designated public areas for people to engage in leisure activities such as walking, jogging, socializing, or simply enjoying the outdoors.

Keeping these places clean require a collective effort since these are shared spaces and everyone is using them together.

Recently, one man took that responsibility into his own hands.

In a video shared on Tiktok yesterday (1 May), user @dewaharendran shared a footage of himself collecting trash at the parking area of the Taiping Lake Gardens, recorded by his wife.

#carlsberg #hidup ♬ original sound – DEWA @dewaharendran I can’t say our people did it but there’s a high chance it was. And if it’s true , I’ll say we are the ones giving chance for others to talk down on us, fueling never ending stereotrypes on the Malaysian Indian community . While sitting in a big geng having fun is tough, being responsible and mature is tougher . Be mindful , respectful, and clean up after . There are better ports to chill and drink with your buddies , public parks just ain’t one of them. #thanni

He was seen in the video, picking up snack packets and beer bottles that were left behind by park visitors.

“There are better places to chill and drink with your buddies, public parks are not for that.

“Be mindful, respectful and clean up after,” he wrote in the video caption, expressing frustration over irresponsible public littering.

It is bad enough that some people drink in family friendly areas like recreational parks. What’s worse is when they leave behind the mess – beer bottles, snack wrappers and other trash.

This shows a lack of respect for public spaces and can create unpleasant experience for other visitors.

Based on the comments shared, many praised and thanked this man for his thoughtful action and sense of responsibility in keeping the park clean.

A user highlighted how dangerous it could be if any bottles left behind were to break as it can cause injuries.

Another user suggested that the man wear gloves for safety while picking up the trash.

