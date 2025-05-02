Heated Voice Note Reveals Alleged Red Flag Treatment Of Employee

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Human Resources (HR) is one of the most important departments in every successful organization, playing a key role in recruitments, employee performance and development, and ensuring fair treatment to all workers.

But what happens when HR fails to uphold these responsibilities?

A man got into a heated discussion with a HR staff

A recent video from Tiktok posted by @gipsymagi showed a screen recording of a voice note from Whatsapp, allegedly capturing a tense conversation between an employee named Syarif and a member of a HR team of an undisclosed company.

#ditindasbangsasendiri #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #jabatantenagakerja #CapCut #biadap #fy #fypage #malaysiatiktok #viral #viraltiktok #viraltiktokmalaysia ♬ original sound – GipsyMagi @gipsymagi Sempena hari pekerja ni nk bersuara sebagai seorng pekerja🤣. Pada 10 april 2025, HR panggil meeting untuk memberi tahu yg fulan ni DIBERHENTIKAN dan di beritahu bahawa 30 april ni last day kerja. So si fulan ni buat keputusan untuk segera cari kerja baru untuk cari rezeki lah n lagi pun si fulan ni tngh berjuang untuk kumpul duit kawin (Silap masa ni tak record so takde bukti yg HR ni mention dye kene buang sebab hitam putih tkde). Dalam masa seminggu selepas si fulan ni di nyatakan berhenti by mulut hr puaka tu, si fulan mintak la surat di berhenti kan supaya boleh apply socso for backup sementara cari kerja baru. Mase dye mintak surat di berhntikan tu, HR puaka tu ckp bahawa dia yg kne buat surat resign. (Si fulan ni pandai sikit sbb dikelilingi mmber HR n mak dye sndri HR. Normal la HR mne nk buat surat buang orng sbb nk selamat kn diri.. but not all HR sama ya.) then si fulan tu insist nk jugak surat di buang kerja tapi di ugut ckp nnti nama buruk. Tapi si fulan ni tetap nak jugak n then HR tu pun setuju nk bagi. 2 minggu sebelum kejadian ni, si fulan di panggil meeting bersama HR lagi. HR mention untuk si fulan ni pilih sama ada pindah department lain n turun gaji or di berhentikan. (Ni pun dia tak record). Si fulan decided untuk di berhentikan lah sbb siapa je nk turun gaji kan?. Lps tu HR puaka tu pun ckp okey nnti dye bagi surat di berhntikan tu. After seminggu kemudian dri second perjumpaan tu si fulan pun di panggil lagi buat kali ke 3. HR puaka bagi choice lagi sama ada si fulan tu nk sambung lagi seminggu atau nk berhenti. Lahhhh pulakkk. Si fulan rasa mcm di permainkan gituhhh n lagi pun si fulan tawar hati dh sangat sangat dngn management situ n HR yg suka putar belit ni. Si fulan dalam keadaan yg bercelaru sbb kerja pun tak dapat lagi (yelah susah skrng cari kerja). Dia mintak waktu untuk di fikir fikir kan n dia tak bagi kata putus lagi sbb katanya seminggu tu fikir fikirkn lah nk berhenti or sambung. 29/4/25 si fulan bagi keputusan dye nak berhnti and dia di paksa untuk buat surat berhenti tu. Jadi si fulan hantar surat resign dengan salah satu isi kandungan dia tulis di berhentikan oleh syarikat tersebut. Langsung si fulan di panggil buat kali terakhir oleh HR puaka tu dan netizen nilai lah sendiri apa yg berlaku di dalam rakaman suara ini. ByTheWay HR TU NGAKU EH DYE BGTAU AWAL AWAL TU DI BERHENTIKAN. Dengan takde buat PIP, sesuka je dia ckp kne terminate and siap suruh buat surat resign. Kau dh berhentikan orng dngn paksa tetiba kau suruh orng tu buat surat. Siapa yg belit ni? Siapa sekarang yg putar belit ni? Sebagai pekerja kita pun berhak untuk tngok prestasi sendiri and semua nilai tu kita berhak tau. Kalau tak perform kne buat PIP n majikan kene terangakn jugak pasal PIP tu n monitor closely. Ni dngn ape ape takdek tetibe cakap diberhentikan sbb tak perform pastu tetibe nk putar belitkn keadaan. Last last ngamuk konon nk selamatkn diri. Ape eh yg perlu di buat dlm keadaan gini? Tolong bg suggestions n tolong la viralkan wahai netizen. FYI : recording ni perlu di buat sbb sungguh suspicious. #fyp

The voice note revealed part of a meeting that had been held to discuss Syarif’s future at the company and things got heated quickly.

The meeting was held following Syarif’s submission of a resignation letter. He however stated in the letter that it was the company that wanted to terminate him, not that he was resigning by choice.

That statement seemed to anger the HR staff, probably because it risked damaging the company’s reputation.

“Okay, haritu kita memang cakap dah taknak awak (we did mention the other day that we no longer need you),” the HR staff said in the voice note recording, admitting in the midst of the heated exchange, that the company wanted to fire him initially.

From Syarif’s perspective, he was confused by the company’s decision to terminate him, without any solid reasons.

“Kenapa tak fikir dulu sebelum tu? Kenapa tak buat performance improvement plan (PIP)?” Syarif asked her.

(Why didn’t you think it through first before deciding to terminate me? Why didn’t you implement a PIP?)

Syarif felt that the company should have implemented PIP to give him a chance to improve before terminating him.

How it started?

In the caption of the Tiktok video, it was alleged that the situation began when the HR department held the first meeting with Syarif on 10 April to inform that they will be terminating his contract by 30 April.

Photo: Freepik

Syarif then decided to start looking for other jobs immediately as he couldn’t afford to be unemployed due to personal financial needs.

He requested for a dismissal letter from the company within a week after hearing the news so he can apply for SOCSO as a financial backup while waiting for another job.

However, the HR department allegedly refused and asked Syarif to write a resignation letter instead.

Why would he submit a resignation letter if he wasn’t the one who wanted to resign?

So he kept on insisting the company to give him a dismissal letter and after multiple requests, the HR staff eventually agreed.

A week later, the HR staff tried to persuade him by giving alternatives – either he agreed to be transferred to another department, accept a pay cut, or be terminated.

After giving it some thought, Syarif decided to stop working there but the dismissal letter was never provided, despite an alleged earlier agreement.

Left with no other choice, he wrote the resignation letter himself, including a statement that he was terminated by the company.

As a result of that statement, he was called in for a meeting by the HR department and the voice note recording captured what happened during that discussion.

Looking into the comments section, many sided with Syarif, questioning the professionalism and ethics of the company’s HR department.

Some also felt that the HR staff shouldn’t have raised her voice, especially during formal discussion and when the employee spoke to her respectfully.

For a department meant to protect and support workers, behaviours like these should not be tolerated.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.