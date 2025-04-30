Make Mom’s Day Special: Your Guide To LEGO’s Mother’s Day Event At Sunway Pyramid

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Forget basic bouquets – LEGO’s dropping a Mother’s Day pop-up at Sunway Pyramid that turns plastic bricks into legit gifts.

Running 9-12 May, they’re serving up free roses, custom bouquets, and build-your-own flower sessions that might actually impress mom this year.

The sweetest part? Show up at 3 PM on 10 or 11 May at the LEGO Certified Store in Sunway Pyramid, and you’ll score a free LEGO Rose Stalk.

If you’re feeling extra generous, drop RM199 on any Botanical sets and you’ll get to create a custom bouquet mixing LEGO flowers with real blooms.

They’re even throwing in build-and-take-home flower sessions.

The LEGO Difference

Here’s why this matters: instead of the same old flowers-and-card combo, you’re getting something mom can actually build and display forever-or at least until she redecorates.

Plus, it’s an activity you can do together, which beats another rushed breakfast in bed.

Just remember – this is a limited-time deal, and like all good LEGO promos, supplies won’t last forever.

You can grab these sets at any LEGO Certified Store or through their official shops on Lazada and Shopee.

The Mother’s Day Deal You Can’t Miss

Now through 12 May, LEGO is spreading early Mother’s Day joy with a 20% discount on select Botanical Collection sets, giving you plenty of time to pick the perfect botanical build for Mom.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Signature Bouquets (Original: RM269.90, Now: RM215.92):

Wildflower Bouquet

Rose Bouquet

Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet

Compact Treasures (Original: RM139.90-144.90, Now: RM111.92-115.92):

Mini Orchid

Chrysanthemum

Lucky Bamboo

Whether you’re eyeing the show-stopping bouquets or the elegant smaller pieces, you’re looking at a solid 20% savings across the board.

