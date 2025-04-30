Hospital Picaso Cancer Centre Opens Door To Seamless Cancer Care In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hospital Picaso has opened its Cancer Centre, a purpose-built facility offering seamless cancer care under one roof. By integrating early screening, diagnostics, advanced treatment and supportive care in one central location, the centre fosters close collaboration between specialists. This model enhances decision-making, reduces treatment delays and ensures a more personalised patient-centred experience—raising the standard of care for cancer patients in Malaysia.

“The opening of Hospital Picaso Cancer Centre is more than just the opening of a new facility. By integrating the entire process – from screenings to surgeries – all orchestrated within a single centre, we are redefining the cancer journey through a wholesome approach. This reflects our commitment to advanced surgery and personalised care for every patient,” said Dr Mastura Md Yusof, Consultant Clinical Oncologist of Hospital Picaso at the official opening of the cancer centre.

Hospital Picaso is leading the way in championing an integrated approach to cancer care, reflecting its belief in “Advanced Surgery, Personalised Care”. Patients will no longer need to coordinate between multiple care providers independently. The centre brings all essential services under one roof—from early screenings and diagnostic imaging to specialist consultations, advanced surgery and post-treatment care. With an integrated care, patients benefit from faster decision-making, shared clinical insights and a more seamless care journey—resulting in better experiences and improved outcomes.

(L–R) Dr. Basri Johan Jeet Abdullah, Consultant Radiologist and Interventional Radiologist; Dr. Tan Chih Kiang, Consultant Clinical Oncologist; Dr. Mastura Md Yusof, Consultant Clinical Oncologist; Dr. Ummi Affah Mahamad, Consultant General & Palliative Care Physician and Dr. Fam Xeng Inn, Consultant Urologist — pictured at the official opening of Hospital Picaso Cancer Centre, which champions cancer care under one roof to improve early detection and patient outcomes.

This cancer centre comes at a crucial time as cancer remains the third leading cause of death in Malaysia, with 65.1% of cases between 2017 and 2021 detected at late stages (Stage 3 and 4). These alarming figures highlight the urgent need for not only earlier detection but also a more integrated approach to treatment from diagnosis through to recovery.

“Besides providing effective, seamless medical care, it is important for us that a patient experiences personalised care—where they are treated as individuals with specific needs, have control over their choices and feel that they truly matter throughout their healing journey. That’s the strength of a multidisciplinary team we’re not just treating cancer, we’re caring for the whole person. When specialists collaborate early, from diagnosis through to treatment planning, it leads to more informed decisions, faster interventions and ultimately, better outcomes for the patient,” added Dr Mastura.

With the lifetime risk of developing cancer now at approximately one in eight for both men and women, the need for accessible, coordinated care has never been more urgent. A facility that brings together all aspects of treatment and support under one roof is both timely and essential in tackling this national health challenge with greater precision, compassion and speed.

Elekta Harmony Pro Linear Accelerator — the first of its kind in Malaysia — delivers targeted radiation with higher accuracy while reducing side effects.

Hospital Picaso Cancer Centre offers a comprehensive range of oncology services under one roof — from early screening and precision diagnostics to surgery and advanced cancer treatments. This includes systemic therapies such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy, alongside a wide range of radiotherapy treatments tailored to each patient’s needs. The centre is also supported by a dedicated Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Department, which plays a crucial role in cancer care through advanced imaging for early detection, accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

According to Dr Basri Johan Jeet Abdullah, Consultant Radiologist and Interventional Radiologist, the radiology discipline contributes to precision by identifying patients suitable for interventional procedures, monitoring response to systemic and localised therapies, and providing imaging biomarkers that support early treatment modification. All these elements lead to enhancing clinical pathways, which can be adapted in near real-time, hence improving treatment outcomes.By aligning innovation with integration, Hospital Picaso is not only addressing Malaysia’s rising cancer rates but also reshaping the nation’s approach to treatment – delivering better outcomes and quality of life for patients.

For more information on Hospital Picaso, visit its official website here or the official Facebook page here.

