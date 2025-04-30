Beyond Takeout: Grab Rider’s Act Of Kindness Warms Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Food delivery riders have become essential to our communities, offering more than just takeout.

Their constant presence means they’re often the first to witness and respond to situations where help is needed.

Wheather it’s a minor vehicle breakdown, or assisting at the scene of an accident, these riders are always ready to lend a hand.

In a recent Tiktok video, a Grab delivery rider shared the footage from his handlebar-mounted camera.

He was at a traffic light junction, exiting to Jalan Templer from the Federal Highway (KL-Shah Alam direction).

As he manouevred carefully between vehicles, he noticed a car stopped at an awkward position, but without it’s hazard lights on.

Just a short distance ahead, he was approached by a woman who had parked her car by the side of the road.

She asked if he could help to push the stalled car they had both just passed earlier.

Without hesitation, this kind-hearted rider immediately pulled over to the side and made his way to the stalled car.

As the two of them began pushing the car, another two men stopped to help them push.

The four of them managed to push the car to the side of the road, clearing the way for other roads users and ensuring the safety of the driver.

Hats off to these strangers for coming together to lend a helping hand when it was needed most.

Moments like these stand as proof that our country is still filled with kind and selfless souls.

The video quickly gained attention with many netizens praising the helpful strangers for their kindness and praying for their well-being.

“All it takes is just one person. Good job aunty and abang abang riders,” said one viewer.

