TikTok Doc Kenneth Wong Highlights Heel Spurs

Walking is an important part of daily life for many Malaysians, especially living in busy cities with traffic jams.

Whether it’s walking to catch a bus, strolling through crowded shopping areas, or simply running errands, we often find ourselves on our feet for a long period of time.

Walking is a great way to stay active and healthy. However, it comes with a downside in certain conditions.

Do you walk a lot? Or are you overweight?

If you answered yes to either, then read on.

A medical doctor who is always sharing information on Tiktok recently explained a condition called “heel spur”.

Dr Kenneth Wong (@dr.kennethwongcf) starts by explaining the symptoms of a heel spur — a condition that can cause sharp pain when you put weight on your foot.

Those who are not familiar with the term might be wondering, what is a heel spur?

Dr Wong explained that there’s a heel bone called calcaneus at the bottom of the foot.

When the plantar fascia, a soft band of connective tissue becomes inflamed due to stress or overuse, it can trigger the formation of a bony outgrowth on the calcaneus, and the growth is known as heel spur.

“The bone that grows from the heel that is known as heel spur is very sharp.

“That’s why it can feel like you’re being poked by a needle when you step on your foot,” he added.

Who is at risk of getting it?

According to Dr Wong, people with obesity are among those at high risk of getting heel spur.

The excess body weight places additional pressure on the heels, which can lead to inflammation in the plantar fascia and eventually trigger the formation of a bony outgrowth on the calcaneus.

Other than that, people who walk frequently, especially over long distances and those who wear improper shoes are also at risk of developing this condition.

How to treat it

If you happen to develop this condition, here are some ways to treat and relieve it:

•⁠ ⁠Apply ice packs to the affected area to reduce the inflammation.

•⁠ ⁠Get enough rest and avoid rigorous movements that can worsen the injury.

•⁠ ⁠Consume anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen or naproxen to help reduce pain and inflammation.

If all these methods above do not provide relief, you might need a surgery by medical specialist to remove the heel spur.

