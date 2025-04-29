Road Tax: Not My Car, Not My Fine? Think Again

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As everyone knows, driving in Malaysia or anywhere else in the world, requires a valid driving license.

Not only that, the vehicle you’re operating must have a valid road tax, unless it’s a bicycle.

Most Malaysians are responsible enough to follow these laws but it can get tricky when you’re driving a vehicle that doesn’t belong to you.

You might be wondering, what will happen if you drive someone else’s vehicle that has an expired road tax?

A JPJ officer, Pak Ayub answered this queation in a TikTok video.

While the obvious answer would be “illegal”, the man asking the question is a mechanic.

He explained that sometimes he would need to test the car he is repairing by driving it around.

“Will I get a fine if i want to test-drive a car after repairing it but the car has an expired road tax?”

Pak Ayub, who is known for sharing information regarding transportation related laws, responded to the question, making it clear that driving a car without a valid road tax is illegal.

“The answer is simple, every driver has to make sure that the car they are driving has a valid road tax.

“It doesn’t matter if the car is being driven by the owner or a mechanic,” Pak Ayub said.

This means, if the mechanic is stopped by JPJ officers, he would be slapped with a summons.

Not only that, the car owner will also face a fine for allowing someone else to drive the vehicle without proper documentation.

