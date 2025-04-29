May Weekend: Things To See And Do Around The City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s gonna be May! As always, there are lots of activities in store over the weekend and the next. There are concerts, open mic nights, and also a workshop to craft a gift for your mum for Mother’s Day.

Fool and Idiot concert | 30 April | PJPAC | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Taiwanese eclectic pop band Fool and Idiot is performing live for the first time in Malaysia at PJPAC. The band gained popularity after its lead singer Eric Tsai appeared and won in the music programme The Coming One. Tsai has been performing with his band mates since their schooling times and they have grown their music repertoire, including recently releasing their new album Posture. The album has been recognized with multiple awards at the 35th Golden Melody Awards. Remember to get your tickets from OneTix here.

The Art of Ejen Ali | 1 May | GMBB | 3pm | Free

The Kuala Lumpur Illustration Fair (KLIF) 2025 is happening from 1 to 4 May with lots of interesting and insightful sessions with industry creators, artists, and illustrators. On 1 May, WAU Animation, the creators of Ejen Ali will be sharing about their work and the process for those who are interested in animation. Check KLIF’s official Instagram page here for the schedule and updates.

The Little Ville ’25 | 1-4 May | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Little Ville market is back with trendy fashion clothes and accessories, delicious food and drinks, and fun-filled activities for everyone to enjoy. Expect live performances and family-friendly activities like large board games, face painting, sand art, and an inflatable playground.

Chapter In The City | 1-4 May | Starhill | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Chapter In The City is not your typical book club but an immersive celebration of culture, community, and creativity. Aside from book discussions, there are activities like poem writing, momtails (mocktail) making, Chinese calligraphy workshop, sound therapy sessions, and live music performances. If you register at the Main Atrium, you’ll receive a special Eslite Bookstore voucher bundle, including F&B, fashion, and lifestyle outlets.

Cinco de Mayo Street Fiesta | 3 May | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Come and enjoy some Mexican street food at the street fiesta happening in REXKL this Saturday. As always, it’s going to be party with live music and special cocktails to go with all the tasty food available.

Mother’s Day Gift | 4 May | GMBB | 1pm-3.30pm | RM60/pax

Cherryblossom Studio in GMBB is holding a workshop where participants can craft a Mother’s Day gift. Participants are guided in designing a mengkuang jewellery box as a lasting gift for their beloved mum. The workshop is open to children above 12 years old and adults. The fees include materials and light refreshments.

The Making of Jokes | 6 May | Jaya One | 8.30pm | Free public event

End the work day with lots of laughs at Jaya One next week. Gajen Nad and Study Melbourne present The Making of Jokes where eight comedians will be testing new materials and you’ll be one of the many guinea pigs. The open mic is free and open to the public but there are limited seats. Remember to reserve your seats here.

