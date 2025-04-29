Cooking, Sharing & Giving: Mondelēz International Sparks A Wave Of Generosity In Malaysia This Ramadan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ramadan is a season of compassion, a time when communities come together to support those in need. Embracing this spirit, Mondelēz International (Malaysia), through its iconic brand Cadbury Dairy Milk, is uniting partners, employees, and Malaysians in a nationwide effort to uplift underserved communities.

Through a series of #MDLZPrihatin initiatives, Cadbury Dairy Milk is baking, cooking and sharing to make a tangible difference this Ramadan. From preparing meals for those in need to empowering home bakers, these efforts are set to extend support across Malaysia, reaching thousands of individuals from underserved families.

#MDLZPrihatin is Mondelēz International (Malaysia)’s long-term commitment to uplifting underserved communities, made possible by the dedication of its employees, customers and partners. It provides targeted assistance in welfare aid, education, skills development, women empowerment, and entrepreneurship. Since its launch last year, the initiative has reached over 45 communities and 4,800 individuals across Malaysia.

At the heart of it all is Cadbury Dairy Milk’s annual program, Kuih Raya Dari Hati in

continuation of its collaboration with MyKasih Foundation. This year, women from the Seri Pantai and Lembah Subang People’s Housing Projects (PPR) gather once again for an opportunity to bake for good cause, while earning additional income ahead of the Hari Raya celebration.

These home bakers, all single mothers from low-income families, aim to produce an

incredible 454,400 pieces of Cadbury Chocolate Tarts – triple the amount that earned them recognition in the Malaysian Book of Records last year. A portion of these treats are shared with underprivileged communities, while the rest are offered as samples and gifts with every purchase of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates, allowing more Malaysians to enjoy their heartfelt creations.

“Kuih Raya Dari Hati has grown into a meaningful tradition for us to embrace the spirit of Ramadan and Raya. Over the past five years, it has brought life to countless inspiring stories, reminding us that generosity is more than just a value, but also a force that brings people together,” said See Mei Sin, Marketing Head of Mondelēz International (Malaysia).

“For 75 years, Cadbury Dairy Milk has been woven into the fabric of Malaysians, sharing joy and enriching lives for generations. The dedication and resilience of those home bakers drive us to do more this year, which is why we are scaling up our efforts and strengthening our partnerships to reach broader communities.”

Serving meals, nourishing hope

Cadbury Dairy Milk extends its generosity beyond baked goods, joining forces with various organizations throughout the month of Ramadan to provide hot meals to those in need. For many, a warm meal during fasting can mean everything, especially for those struggling to afford one.

As part of this commitment, Cadbury Dairy Milk is partnering with Pertiwi Soup Kitchen to fund the preparation of 10,400 meals, ensuring that needy individuals across Medan Tuanku, Jalan Raja Laut, Anjung Kembara and Chow Kit receive nourishing meals during iftar and sahur.

The brand has also pledged its support for Lotus’s #KitakanJiran Ramadan Cookout at Lotus’s Kajang. Volunteers from among employees of Mondelēz International (Malaysia) will roll up their sleeves to help prepare and distribute cooked meals, alongside goodie bags filled with a chocolatey surprise for 100 children.

Rallying Malaysians to lend a helping hand

Building on the spirit of togetherness and nourishment, Cadbury is inviting Malaysians to play a part in supporting those in need through the Cadbury Kongsi Berkat program. In collaboration with MYDIN and Lotus’s, the brand is making it easier for the public to extend their generosity in a simple yet rewarding way.

Shoppers can purchase and contribute shelf-stable food items at #CADBERI Goodness Stations, where donation bins have been set up in all 24 MYDIN outlets and 23 participating Lotus’s stores nationwide. These contributions will be channelled to Food Aid Foundation and MYDIN Prihatin charities respectively, ensuring essential supplies reach those in need.

As a token of appreciation, those who donate and share a photo of their contributions will receive complimentary Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bars – a sweet reminder than even the smallest acts of kindness can create ripples of joy.

For more information on Cadbury Kongsi Berkat and the participating retail stores, please visit bit.ly/cadburyxlotus or bit.ly/cadburyxmydin.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.