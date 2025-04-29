A New Chapter In Malaysian Whisky Culture: Compass Box’s Core Collection Makes Its Mark

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a welcome twist to Malaysia’s evolving spirits scene, Compass Box Whisky has officially planted its flag on local soil, bringing its reimagined core collection to discerning drinkers who appreciate both craft and creativity.

The launch, hosted at the industrial-chic Kedai Minuman Keras Orang Baik in The Gasket Alley, perfectly embodied the brand’s ethos – classic yet unconventional, sophisticated yet approachable.

The star attractions? Two new expressions that had whisky enthusiasts reaching for their tasting glasses: Nectarosity and Crimson Casks.

This whisky is crafted from malts sourced from respected distilleries such as Linkwood, Clynelish, and Girvan, showcasing a harmonious blend. (Pix: Compass Box)

Think of Nectarosity as that perfectly executed French pastry in liquid form – all vanilla, honey, and caramel notes that make you wonder if you’re in a high-end patisserie rather than a whisky tasting.

Meanwhile, Crimson Casks brings the kind of rich, sherry-influenced complexity that makes you want to sink into your favourite leather armchair and contemplate life’s finer things.

These newcomers join the already beloved Orchard House (imagine biting into the crispest apple while walking through a Scottish orchard) and The Peat Monster (which, despite its intimidating name, offers the kind of balanced smokiness that could convert even peat sceptics).

“For 25 years, we’ve been the ones asking ‘why not?’ in an industry often stuck on ‘because that’s how it’s always been done,'” shared Léo Korenbaum, Compass Box’s Asia-Pacific Manager, capturing the brand’s rebellious spirit in a nutshell.

Orchard House offers a flavour profile reminiscent of rolling tobacco, with an uplift that appeals to those who prefer non-peaty options. (Pix: Compass Box)

The Good Stuff, Compass Box’s chosen partner in this Malaysian venture, seems cut from the same innovative cloth.

“We’re not just moving bottles; we’re sharing stories,” explained Elwin Chin, whose title as ‘Spiritual Advisor’ at The Good Stuff perfectly encapsulates the company’s approach to premium spirits distribution.

For those eager to explore these new expressions, they’re now available through www.goodstuffmy.com and at select venues including DARK TTDI and Your Rich Friend’s Apartment – spots that understand that great whisky is about the experience as much as the liquid itself.

The launch marks more than just new bottles hitting the shelves – it’s another milestone in Malaysia’s maturing whisky culture, where appreciation for craft and complexity continues to grow.

And if the enthusiastic response at the launch is anything to go by, Compass Box’s transparent approach to whiskymaking has found its audience in Malaysia’s increasingly sophisticated spirits scene.

