Your Pets Are Bored At Home? Discover These Pet-Friendly Spaces In Klang Valley

As we all know, Malaysia is one of the countries where people love to adopt pets, especially cats and dogs.

However, some places in our country do not allow pets due to certain reasons.

Issues like this will surely cause inconvenience for some pet owners, as they want to bring their pets everywhere they go, if possible.

More pet-friendly places in Klang Valley

Fortunately, there’s good news for pet lovers as things are starting to change. In recent years, the Klang Valley has seen a positive change with the increase of more pet-friendly developments.

According to a recent Standard Insights analysis provided by Henry Butcher Real Estate Sdn Bhd, as reported by The Edge Malaysia, 51.1% of over 1,000 Malaysians surveyed have pets and roughly 26.4% had multiple pets. About 26.2% of respondents, who don’t have pets at the moment, stated they would like to get one.

More Malaysians are searching for pet-friendly homes as a result of this increased interest.

What makes a home pet-friendly?

In the report by The Edge, Tan Ka Leong from Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis/C H Williams Talhar & Wong Sdn Bhd said younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials, prefer homes with green areas where their dogs can run free.

Places like Desa ParkCity in Kuala Lumpur, with parks and open spaces for walking are already known for being pet-friendly.

Other pet-friendly places in the Klang Valley include:

Jaya One and Megah Rise in Petaling Jaya

Bon Kiara in Mont’Kiara

Alora Residences and SouthPlace 2 in Subang Jaya

The Ashwood in U-Thant, Kuala Lumpur

Pet-friendly areas usually have features like:

Pet walking areas

Special bins and lifts for pets

Washing stations

Rules to balance comfort for everyone in the community

Pet-friendly living in high-rise homes

High-rise buildings are becoming more in demand because landed homes are too pricey. This means that there is an increase in the demand for pet-friendly apartments.

However, pet owners have to take responsibility in order for these places to work, such as making sure pets don’t bother other people, cleaning up after them, and keeping them quiet at night.

Not just homes, cafes and work spaces too

Pet-friendly areas are not only limited to residences. Pets are also starting to be accepted in cafes, and even workplaces.

In an effort to attract workers who prefer working with their furry companions close by, some remote working space now allow pets.

Even if you don’t own a pet but still love being around them, there are pet cafes where you can spend time and play with them.

Yugi Cafe, Kota Damansara

Monster. A Garden Cafe, Central Market, KL

Common Ground Jaya One, Petaling Jaya

There are still room for improvement

However, not everyone feels comfortable living around pets, especially dogs.

For example, most Muslims in Malaysia are fine with cats but would rather not live near dogs.

Therefore, developers must find a balance between making spaces pet-friendly and guaranteering the comfort of the larger community.

