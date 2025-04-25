“Loyal Creatures” Malaysian Woman Shares How 5 Dogs Protected Her From Abusive Ex

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dogs are loyal creatures and as such, they have been known as a man’s best friend. A woman named Shahrul Anum aka Apsara, 51, didn’t think much of it when she started feeding five stray dogs around Jalan Alor in Kuala Lumpur 20 years ago.

Talking to My Forever Doggo, Shahrul said she encountered the dogs in a parking lot. The animals were chained up and had no water to drink. Their food bowl was also filled with maggots.

Feeling sorry for them, she returned the next day with leftover food for the dogs and fed them. She did that every day for a couple of months without fail.

One day, she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend and he hit her. One of the dogs chased and bit him. When he kicked the dog, the other four dogs came to her rescue.

Sadly, she said no one around her in the busy area stepped in to help or called the police when she cried for assistance. From that day onward, she vowed to take care of all dogs since they came to her rescue when she needed it most.

Shahrul has been helping to care for dogs for many years now, but she doesn’t see herself as a rescuer. She described what she does as assisting animals in distress.

True to her promise, Shahrul eventually opened the Apsara Shelter in Bentong, Pahang to care for animals in need.

She also reminded everyone to adopt animals instead of buying and to neuter them.

Many praised her for her utmost love and care for the stray animals and admired her dedication despite the naysayers.

They encouraged her to continue doing the good work to care for the animals. Some also encouraged others to visit Apsara Shelter to help out via donations.

Here's how individuals and communities have helped care for stray animals

