Putting Uniqlo’s Spring/Summer Sport Utility Wear Collection To Test With Pilates

Uniqlo introduced its latest 2025 Spring/Summer Sport Utility Wear (SUW) Collection at Chase, Alfa Bangsar yesterday. The collection is designed to support an active lifestyle with cutting-edge comfort, performance, and effortless style.

The collection encompasses the AIRism, DRY-EX, Ultra Stretch, and UV Protection lines. All four ranges showcase advanced fabric technologies and innovative designs to meet the demands of various workouts while keeping things stylish and comfortable.

To put their apparels to the test, Uniqlo organised an exclusive Active Class Experience which placed guests in three curated Pilates sessions – Reformer, Mat, and Spin Pilates.

Those in the Reformer pilates session got to try on the AIRism collection which include the bra sleeveless top, the cotton crew neck bra top with long sleeves, and UV protection leggings. The AIRism collection features ultra-thin fibres that absorb and release water vapour from the body, offering top-tier moisture control to reduce heat and sweat buildup inside clothes.

Guests placed in Spin pilates class wore apparels from the DRY-EX collection which include the full-zip hoodie, polo shirt, and Ultra Stretch DRY-EX tapered pants. DRY-Ex features an all-season fabric that absorbs sweat quickly but dries fast by dispersing moisture. It also comes with deodorant functionality to keep one fresh and comfortable in any weather.

Meanwhile, those in Mat pilates put the Ultra Stretch range to the test in an hour long session. The Ultra Stretch range include the active bra top, active jogger pants, and active wide pants. The apparels are designed for exceptional comfort and flexibility. With its high elasticity, the fabric blend provides freedom of movement while giving a snug silhouette.

Guests also got to mix and match their outfit with the UV Protection range which includes the parka, cardigan, and active track pants.

UNIQLO SUW – Ultra Stretch Active Wide Pants.

How did the Ultra Stretch apparel hold up in mat pilates?

The Ultra Stretch apparels kept things cool and comfortable while everyone tries their darnedest to keep steady on the ground. We were put through the paces!

The stretch of the fabric helped keep movements seamless, even during wobbles on the medicine ball. Despite sweating a lot, they aren’t lying because the material absorbed the moisture and dried fast. It was all cool and non-sticky by the end of class.

All in all, if you’re looking for new activewear or gym OOTD, the current Uniqlo collection ticks off boxes. The stylish design provides a seamless transition from activewear to everyday wear, perfect for running errands after a gym sesh.

For more information, head over to Uniqlo’s website to check out the Women’s and Men’s SUW collections.

