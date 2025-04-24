KL Man Saves RM20 Daily In Mooncake Box For Years & Collected Over RM10k

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Saving money is a slow process and can be especially hard when everything seems to get more expensive these days. However, the effort and patience is worth it.

A local massage therapist shared on Facebook how his efforts to save petty cash each year paid off. He said he keeps every RM20 note he receives into a mooncake box and managed to save over RM10,000 after being consistent with saving for three to four years.

He shared that he feels a sense of accomplishment every time he opens the box. Talking to Says, he also has a separate box saving all the RM5 notes he has and has collected over RM2,000 so far.

There’s a sweet reason why he started saving diligently. He said the money saved is to fund his and his mother’s holidays. He wanted to thank her for everything she has done for him.

In the comments, people praised his efforts with some joking how he managed to save and yet eat so much. He jokingly replied that his muscles needed to ‘’eat.’’

Some shared how they have also started saving cash over the years and their efforts were fruitful. A user noted that saving cash notes was much easier than trying to save in e-wallets while another person said they learned how to save cash notes from their mother.

Others shared that they were inspired to start saving their petty cash today after seeing everyone’s comments.

