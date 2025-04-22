Take Your Pick: April Weekend Hangout Spots Here

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s nearly the end of April but there are still so much to see and do! The weekend is packed with exciting activities ranging from watching live performances to skating for the first time at a free skate session.

Take your pick of weekend shenanigans below!

Compass Box Whisky Tasting | 25 April | Kedai Minuman Keras Orang Baik | 8pm-10pm | RM128/pax

Whisky fans, this is your time to shine! Compass Box is holding a tasting session featuring easy-sipping blends to whisky that packs a punch at Good Stuff. The Tasting Bottles include The Peat Monster, Orchard House, Crimson Casks, and Nectarosity. Spaces are limited so remember to book your spot at The Good Stuff’s official website here.

Russell Curtis City Lights Tour | 25 April | SOL @ Level 40 | 8.30pm onwards | Ticketed event

Russell Curtis aka the Singing Comedian is back in KL and brings his unmistakable charm and magnetic energy to the stage at SOL. With his signature blend of soul, funk, and country, blues, and pop, the night is set to be a memorable one. Remember to book your table by contacting +6019308 5211.

Lepak Santai | 25-27 April | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Lepak Santai invites guests to chill, wind down, and escape the hustle bustle of the city at their laidback market. Aside from booths to check out, there’ll be games such as Giant Snake Game and board games to play, live performances to watch, and more.

Single & Scooping | 26 April | Sugar by Frozen, Bangsar | 4.30pm-6.30pm

Muse & Mingle is organising Frozen in Time, a speed dating event at an ice-cream shop in Bangsar. To keep things interesting, the event is combined with an ice-cream tasting session and rapid-fire conversations. The event is open to curious hearts aged 25 to 35. If it piques your interest, remember to sign up by filling the Google form here.

Barbie Party | 26 April | 404ClubNotFound | 9.30pm onwards

404ClubNotFound is turning all pink for all the Barbies and Kens in the city this weekend. Come dressed in your best Barbie and Ken outfits and party the night away with Special guest DJ Eli who’s ready to light up the dreamhouse.

Craft & Bloom Artisan Market | 26-27 April | The School, Jaya One | 10am-6pm | Free public event

Check out the tasty offerings, cute handmade items, and sign up for fun workshops at Craft & Bloom Artisan Market happening this weekend in Jaya One. There’s also a lucky draw game where you stand to win prizes.

Free Skate Session | 27 April | Semua House | 10am-2pm | Free public event

Union Skate Club is hosting a free skate session at Semua House this Sunday to promote an active morning lifestyle. Spaces are limited to 20 pax so remember to book your spot with the coupon code “ahaddisemua” at checkout at the club’s official website here.

M2M: The Better Endings Tour | 27 April | Arena of Stars | 6pm | Ticketed event

M2M is holding a sort of a reunion concert to give their fans closure. The Better Endings tour features their known hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s such as The Day You Went Away and Don’t Say You Love Me. Tickets are available for purchase from RW Genting’s official website here.

KL Illustration Fair 2025 | 1-4 May | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Ticketed event

The Kuala Lumpur Illustration Fair 2025 (KLIF2025) features the works of 160 talented artists across 3 floors at GMBB. Guests get to mingle with the artists in person, spark artistic collaborations across brands, and discover new works for over four days. Hurry and get your tickets from CloudJoi here before it’s sold out.

