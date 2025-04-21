I Never Thought I’d Ditch My Old-School Watch – Then This Smart Ring Changed Everything

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Let’s get real: I’m that guy who always thought smartwatches were for tech bros and fitness fanatics.

Give me my trusty mechanical watch any day – there’s something about those ticking hands that just feels right, you know?

So when Samsung Malaysia offered to let me test their new Galaxy Ring, I figured, “Why not? At least it’s not another smartwatch.”

Plot twist: Three weeks later, I’m not only wearing this high-tech ring, but I also shopped online and dropped serious cash on a Galaxy Watch Ultra.

But in true Malaysian fashion, not without some good deals from Samsung Malaysia – you know, those irresistible bundles, vouchers, and that sweet, sweet trade-in program.

Because we may love our tech, but we love our discounts even more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra (left) and Galaxy Ring (right) represent two different approaches to smart wearables – one bold and visible, the other subtle and understated. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Silent Observer: This Ring Judges You Less Than Your Fitness Freak Friends

Here’s the thing about the Ring: it’s sneaky. It doesn’t scream “I’m a piece of tech!” like most smart gear.

It just sits there on your finger, looking like some minimalist jewellery, quietly doing its thing.

And by “its thing,” I mean tracking your sleep, heart rate, and basically everything your body’s up to, without being all in-your-face about it.

The Samsung Health app synchronises data from both the Galaxy Ring and the Watch Ultra. One app to rule them all – and judge your sleep habits. 📱💤 (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The real kicker? I started actually caring about this health stuff.

Not in an obsessive way, but more like, “Huh, so that’s why I feel like garbage after staying up late watching Netflix.”

The Ring was like having a friend who subtly hints you might want to get more sleep, instead of that one buddy who won’t shut up about their CrossFit routine.

When your Galaxy Ring analyses your sleep and decides you’re an alligator: light sleeping, quick to wake, and probably looking fierce before breakfast. One of eight sleep animals in Samsung Health’s sleep type analysis. 🐊😴 (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Gateway Effect: How a Ring Turned Into a Watch

But here’s where it gets interesting.

After a couple of weeks with the Ring (thanks again, Samsung Malaysia), I found myself thinking, “You know what would make this better? A screen.”

And just like that, this die-hard analogue watch guy was at the online store, buying a Galaxy Watch Ultra with his own money.

The shame. The horror. The… convenience?

Together, these things are like the dynamic duo I never knew I needed:

Both: Weirdly better battery life when used together (like 30% better – who knew?)

Ring: The quiet friend who keeps tabs on everything

Watch: The one who speaks up when you need to know something

Ring vs. Ring: One tracks your health, the other tracks straight to your guilty pleasures. Guess which one’s actually better for you? (But we know which one’s more fun on movie night 😉) (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Hybrid Life: When Old School Meets New School

Look, I still love my old-school watch.

But now I’m doing this weird rotation thing where sometimes I’m full tech-bro with the Watch Ultra and Ring, and other times I’m rocking my mechanical watch with just the Ring keeping tabs.

And you know what? It actually works.

The Good Stuff:

Ring is so light you forget it’s there

Useful health tracking (not just step-counting nonsense)

Watch Ultra looks decent enough for a smartwatch

The combo works better than either alone

The Not-So-Good:

Realising you can’t blame bad sleep on “just not feeling tired”

Your wallet will feel it

Explaining to watch-loving friends why you “switched sides”

Having to charge two devices (though not as often as you’d think)

Beauty in the details: A macro shot revealing the Galaxy Ring’s sensor constellation. What looks like sci-fi jewellery houses three precision sensors working in harmony to decode your body’s signals. 📸 (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From Watch Purist to Tech Convert: A Cautionary Tale

If you’d told me a month ago I’d be writing about ditching my beloved analogue watch for a smart ring and watch combo, I’d have laughed in your face.

But here we are. The Ring (courtesy of Samsung Malaysia) was the gateway drug, and the Watch Ultra (my own impulse purchase) sealed the deal.

Should you try it? If you’re like old me, start with just the Ring.

It’s a gentle introduction to the whole health tracking thing without making you feel like you’re betraying your watch-loving soul.

Fair warning though – you might end up like current me, surprisingly okay with having a screen on your wrist.

Foreground: The Galaxy Ring doing its best ‘I’m just jewellery’ impression. Background: Watch Ultra quietly flexing. Together, they’re your 24/7 health tracking dream team. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

[Full disclosure: Samsung Malaysia provided the Galaxy Ring for review, but I liked it enough to spend my own money on the Watch Ultra. No one’s more surprised about this than me.]

