Gombak Stall Owner Voices Frustration After Business Spot Is Restricted, Who’s Really At Fault?

Roadside stalls in Malaysia are often located in areas with heavy foot traffic such as near markets, tourist spots, or outside office buildings.

However, entrepreneurs must ensure that they have the permits and licenses required to conduct their business in such locations.

Recently, a food vendor who sells nasi lemak for a living went viral after he posted a video on TikTok, venting his frustration on his struggles.

The struggle? A stall selling nasi lemak along Jalan Gombak, located on a pedestrian walkway.

What was he frustrated about? A project appears to be underway to install fences to separate the road and the walkway.

In the video shared by @ayamgoreng2budakgemok, it can be seen that fences were being put up along the walkway where he had been operating.

Any Malaysian familiar with “gerai tepi jalan” knows the convenience these stalls provide. All you have to do is drive up to the stall, park your car by the roadside and easily make your purchase.

What we often forget is that these are usually main roads and are no-parking zones.

With fences separating the walkway and the road, safety will be prioritised and it will no longer be convenient for cars to stop.

This seller was visibly upset at the situation but remarked that he was not “blaming anyone”.

“Kami bukan tak nak ambil lesen, bukan tak nak ambil permit, tapi kamu yang tak nak bagi!” he said, possibly referring to the local council.

(It’s not that we refuse to apply for a licence but you’re the one who refused to issue the licence to us.)

Many in the comment section pointed out to the man that no local council would issue a permit if his stall was located on a pedestrian walkway.

In his rant, the man said that this was not the first time he had to relocate his stall.

“This is what I’ve been dealing with, since the beginning of Ramadan, I haven’t been able to do business because they put up a fence. Where else should i go?” he said.

In a second video he posted, the man resorted to mentioning his race which led to many criticising his approach.

“Korang tengoklah sendiri macam mana, nasib kami Melayu. Saya tak marah cuma saya anggap ini ujian Allah pada kita lah,” he said, and proceeded to ask for people to come support his business.

(Just look at the fate of us Malays. I’m not angry, I just take this as Allah SWT’s test.)

To a user who commented about him mentioning his race, the man replied: “Sebab saya Melayu, kalau saya bangsa lain, saya sebut bangsa lain.” (I mentioned Malay because I’m a Malay, if I was any other race, I’d mention that race.)

Another user remarked that this wasn’t a racial matter, just a matter of following the law.

Having a business permit and going through the proper channels are important for vendors who wish to conduct their businesses legally. Here’s a brief guide on how roadside stall owners can apply for the necessary documents;

1. Identify the local authorities (PBT)

Every area in Selangor has a local authority that is responsible for managing hawker licenses. For example, Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA), Majlis Perbandaran Kajang (MPKj), and Majlis Perbandaran Subang Jaya (MPSJ).

Make sure you know the area of your business operation before applying and contact the responsible local authority.

2. Documents needed

Make sure you bring these documents with you;

Copy of Identity Card

Passport-sized photo

Business location

Land owner permission letter (If relevant)

3. Application process

The application can be done manually or online, depending on your local authority (PBT).

a) Manual application

Visit the local authority (PBT) office responsible for your area.

Obtain the hawker license application form.

Complete the form and attach the required documents.

Pay the application fee (the amount depends on the PBT and type of business).

Wait for feedback regarding the approval of your license.

b) Online application

Visit the official website of your local authority (PBT) such as MBSA or MPKj.

Register for a user account if required.

Fill in the hawker license application form online and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment online.

Check the status of your application through the system or via email.

4. Important information after obtaining a license

Make sure you operate your business according to the conditions and location set by the PBT.

In addition, remember that the license is usually valid for a specific period and must be renewed before it expires.

Furthermore, make sure that your business area remains clean and does not obstruct public walkways.

