9 Malay Words That Don’t Translate Well In English

Every language has their unique words that simply cannot be illustrated or translated accurately in another language. There might be other words that are close enough, but they still do not fully capture the meaning or gravity of the words.

In the Malaysian context, this can be easily illustrated by trying to find similar Malay words in English.

1. Sayang

In Malay, the word “sayang” is used to denote the feeling of love. It’s also used by couples to call their partner to show that they’re precious to them.

The word “sayang” can also be used to express pity. For example, if someone couldn’t finish a meal, someone might lament and say something like, “Eh tak ada orang habiskan nasi ini, sayang lah.” (Eh, no one finished eating the rice, what a pity/waste.”

In English, the closest word to ‘’sayang’’ is “love” although the more accurate Malay word would be ‘’cinta.’’ Couples can still call each other “my beloved” but it sounds so formal that it’s too comical to be used in public. You still can but it’ll give off Jane Austen vibes.

2. Lepak

Lepak means to aimlessly loiter and loaf around. It apparently comes from the Malay word “lepa’’ which means inattention. The closest English word to ‘’lepak’’ is “hanging out/hangout” with friends but it doesn’t fully illustrate the image of aimless loitering or chilling.

3. Pantang

Pantang in Malay means some sort of a taboo or ritual prohibition. The closest word in English is “taboo’’ or ‘’abstinence.’’ However, the English word can’t be used effectively in a direct translation of a conversation.

For example, “Eh we cannot do that. Pantang tahu!’’ vs ‘’Eh we cannot do that. Taboo you know!” There’s no oomph in the English sentence.

Mat Rempit doing the superman move. Image: TRP File

4. Rempit

We know who they are, they know who they are. The name Mat Rempit is a name that’s totally a Malaysian creation. The word ‘’rempit’’ is a Malaysian slang referring to the act of illegal motorcycle street racing and reckless riding. Those who participate in these activities are known as Mat Rempit(s).

In English, there’s simply no equivalent word for it. ‘’Street racer’’ just doesn’t sound special enough to encapsulate the whole culture and practice. “Bike gangs” aren’t even the same thing.

5. Manja

The word ‘’manja’’ is typically used to describe a child’s efforts to get love and extra attention from their loved ones. Think of Shrek’s Puss in Boots doing the adorable large eye trick to get his way. The word ‘’manja’’ can also mean pampering or spoiling a child.

It’s hard to think of a single word in English to describe the word ‘’manja.’’ The closest people have tried to come up with is the word ‘’affectionate.’’

6. Geram

‘’Geram’’ in Malay conveys the feeling of anger, annoyance, irritation, or exasperation. It also denotes a love-hate situation or dissatisfaction.

In that context, the closest sentence in English to describe this multitude of feelings of discontent is “pissed off.’’

However, “geram” is also used to describe a mix of overwhelming cuteness and the urge “to squeeze” something. In short, it is a word to describe something that is too adorable.

There is no exact word in English to describe this feeling.

7. Rindu

‘’Rindu’’ in Malay means to greatly miss someone or something. It also conveys a deep sense of longing or yearning and often mixed with feelings of nostalgia.

Safe to say, the closest English word “miss’’ cannot encapsulate the entirety of the word’s loaded meaning.

Gotong-royong cleanup underway. Image: TRP File

8. Gotong-royong

Gotong-royong is the act of coming together as a community to help, usually in public cleaning up efforts.

In English, there’s no singular word to describe it. The terms ‘’mutual cooperation’’ or ‘’community effort’’ do not come close to the meaning of ‘’gotong-royong.’’

9. Kuih-muih

”Kuih-muih” refers to the assortment of local small cakes or desserts like kuih lapis, bingka ubi kayu, pulut tai tai, and more.

In English, the closest words are ”desserts,” ”mini cakes,” or ”sweet treats” but they aren’t accurate descriptions of these Malaysian snacks.

The list, although not exhaustive, shows that there’s beauty in many languages and learning them can enrich our lives or make us better communicators.

