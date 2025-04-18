Student Laments No Make-Up Rule For School’s Raya Do

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hari Raya celebrations are still in full swing all over Malaysia, with friends and families hosting open houses to celebrate this special month.

Schools are no exception in organizing “makan makan” to celebrate with teachers and students.

However, students need to comply with the rules and regulations that have been set by the school.

A student believes her school’s rules are ridiculous

A school student recently took to social media to express her frustration over her school’s rules regarding Hari Raya celebration.

The student shared that she had no interest in joining the celebration because she found that her school’s rules are ridiculous.

“I’m getting more and more reluctant to attend the Hari Raya celebration at school. The rules are just getting more ridiculous,

“They say it’s supposed to be a happy event, but we can’t even wear a bit of makeup, shawl-style hijabs and phones are not allowed, and we can only wear school shoes. Might as well not have the celebration at all,” she stated.

A girl responds to the student’s complaints

A TikTok user, @sitinurteemah, reposted the student’s post on her account and shared her reaction to the student’s statement.

The TikTok user pointed out that these rules have been in place for a long time and have not changed.

“These school rules have never changed, they have been the same for a long time, even during my time.

“Back then, we wore only school shoes and our school uniforms during Hari Raya celebration. Consider yourself lucky you even get to wear your nice Raya clothes, at least you get to show off your Raya outfit to your boyfriend at school,” she added.

She also critisized the student’s statement by saying that the celebration is not a fashion show for her to show off her outfit and looks.

“You are wrong if you want to be angry at your school because of the rules. The rules aren’t going to change, it has been like that forever and will stay that way. There’s no such thing as a school that allows students to wear make-up.

“After all, it’s a school Hari Raya celebration, not a Bulan Bintang fashion show,” she emphasized.

Netizens’ opinions

looking through the comments section, many people felt that the student should be grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Hari Raya with her schoolmates, as it allowed students to enjoy good food and take a break from studying for the day.

Most of the comments were filled with users from the older generations, reminiscing about their school days.

They shared that back in their time, not only make-up and phones that were not allowed, but students had no choice but to celebrate in their school uniforms, some even had to wear sports attire.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.