Alba Dental: Putting KL On The Map For World-Class Aesthetic Dentistry

The development in dental care has grown in leaps and bounds; evident by many in the industry constantly working to improve their offerings to bring the Malaysian public the best smiles.

If you’re looking for the latest in dental care, Alba Dental is a state-of-the-art aesthetic dental clinic that has recently opened in Pavilion Damansara Heights.

The innovative clinic is a groundbreaking collaboration between Malaysian celebrity aesthetic dentist Dr Kayla Teh and Dr Reuben Sim and Dr May Chan of Australia’s acclaimed Dental Boutique group.

From left to right: Alba Dental founders Dr Reuben Sim, Dr Kayla Teh, and Dr May Chan.

The aim is to combine the best of Malaysian hospitality with world-class dental artistry right here at home.

Dr Kayla, the co-founder of Alba Dental, is often credited as a pioneer of modern smile transformations, having a hand in many of the country’s most recognizable celebrity smiles. Her previous clinic completed over 5,000 veneer units, earning her a reputation as one of the region’s leading aesthetic dentists.

We want to give patients an unparalleled, affordable luxury dental experience right here at home. Dr Kayla Teh, co-founder of Alba Dental

Meanwhile, the Malaysian husband-and-wife duo Dr Reuben and Dr May founded Dental Boutique and turned it into one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest and most awarded private aesthetic dental groups. Dental Boutique became the region’s leading provider of clear aligners and dental implants and successfully completed over 90,000 veneer units across ANZ.

By channeling their international expertise back to Malaysia, they hope to set a new benchmark for cosmetic dentistry in Malaysia that’s on par with the world’s best.

Bringing Dental Boutique’s philosophy to Kuala Lumpur with Dr. Kayla is a proud moment for us. Dr Reuben Sim, co-founder of Alba Dental

Immediate first impressions of the new clinic space

Alba Dental is spacious, featuring an elegant yet spa-like environment so patients feel welcomed and ready for their self-care session. Upon entering, guests are led to the waiting area complete with plush, soft seats and soothing decor as they wait their turn. The design is intentional with Dr Kayla describing their vision of seeing dental care as a lifestyle and another important facet of everyone’s self-care routine.

With around 13 treatment rooms available, Alba Dental is one of the largest single-location dental clinics in the country. Some rooms also boasts amazing city views, further giving patients a unique yet elevated experience.

The clinic is equipped with cutting-edge specialist dental technology imported from Germany – including advanced equipment being used in Malaysia (and even Southeast Asia) for the very first time.

The clinic offers a full spectrum of cosmetic and general dental services under one roof, including cosmetic and general dentistry.

Guests got a peek into some of the offered services by trying out the Invisalign smile simulator and the latest 3D mouth scanning to assess our teeth alignment and more. The 3D scanning was done by scanning the teeth using a cylindrical probe and the whole process was quick and painless.

Calm, spa-like environment at the waiting area.

Treatment room with views. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Treatment room with views.

3D teeth scan.

Alba Dental

Address:

34-01, Corporate Tower 9, Pavilion Damansara Height, 3, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490, WPKL. (Same building as Liberty Insurance).

Opening hours:

Open daily: 9am-7pm

Social media: Instagram

For booking or personalised consultation, visit Alba Dental’s official website here.

