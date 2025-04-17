Weekend Wonders: Jazz, Jogging And Jungle Vibes Await!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are activities in store for the nature lovers, jazz listeners, runners, and even cocktail lovers. If you’re feeling creative, there’s a Sakura-themed baking workshop and a painting session waiting for eager sign-ups!

All Around Europe | 18 April | Kedai Minuman Keras Orang Baik | 8pm-10pm | RM98/pax

Let’s Wine About It: All Around Europe is an opportunity for wine lovers to sample different brands while catching up with new and old friends. The featured bottles of the night include Gypsy Vino Bianco, Gypsy Vino Rosso, Vina Zorzal Garnacha 2021, Le Bio Balthazar Blanc, and Le Bio Balthazar Rouge.

Now Baru Betul Newstalgia | 18-20 April | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Travel back in time and shop at Now Baru betul Newstalgia market this weekend. Think of the early 2000s vibe with the flip phones, frosted tops, low-rise jeans, and all the popular music we used to sing aloud. There’ll be amazing food, fashionable items, and more in the old school-themed market.

City Pulse | 18-20 April | Semua House | Free public event

City Pulse, hosted by Atlas Collectif and Machina Libera, features activewear brand pop-ups, a 7km city run through Masjid India, and a high-energy Alleycat Race across KL. Check Atlas Collectif’s official website here for the itinerary and registration details.

Nature Journal Workshop | 19 April | Tmn Tugu Nursery Area | 9am-12.30pm | Donation welcomed

Nature journalist Joshus will be guiding young learners through an immersive journey of observing, understanding, and capturing nature in their journals. The workshop is open to teenagers aged 13 and above and for adults. A minimum donation of RM25/pax is welcomed. To register your spot, remember to fill up the Google Form here.

Sip & Paint | 19 April | Up KL | 2pm-4pm | RM120+

Artist Noria Zhou will be leading a Sip & Paint woodplank painting class at Up KL with a rustic twist. The fees include all materials, a glass of wine or mocktail, and snacks. To book your spot, drop Up KL a WhatsApp message here.

Raya Jazz | 19 April | Bartolo Bakehouse | 8pm onwards | RM30

Raya Jazz at Bartolo Bakehouse features New Village Music Lab led by Tengku Indra, who’s known for blending jazz with classic Malay tunes. She’ll be joined by Leaism (vocals), Weed (trumpet), Anis Kalisa (guitar), Che Wan (bass), and Raja Azlan (drums). Remember to book your spot by sending Bartolo a WhatsApp message here.

Sakura Seasonal Baking Class | 19 & 27 April | Nucre Patisseries | 11am-6pm | RM450

The immersive full-day workshop by Nucre Patisseries in KL will guide participants in making Sakura Mousse Cake and Sakura Raindrop Mochi. Beginners and seasoned bakers are welcome to indulge in a day of creativity, flavour, and floral elegance. The fee includes all materials, dessert, and tapas. To book your spot, drop Nucre a message on Instagram.

What If? A Journey Through Folktales | 19 April-3 May | G13 Gallery, PJ | 11am-5pm | Free entry

What If? A Journey Through Folktales is the first solo exhibition by Malaysian emerging artist Aimman Hafizal. The exhibition reimagines traditional Malay proverbs and folklore through a contemporary lens, inviting viewers to question familiar narratives and explore new perspectives on fate, wisdom, and transformation.

KL Cocktail Week | 20-27 April | Pickle Park @ Flour, Fire & Stone | 10am-2pm | Ticketed event

Kuala Lumpur Cocktail Week (KLCW) 2025 gathers all the cocktail lovers, top bartenders, and some of the world’s best bars in a giant celebration of mixology. The event spread over several days will take place across multiple venues in the city, split into give buzzing zones: Bangsar, Petaling Jaya/TTDI, Damansara Heights, Chinatown, and Kuala Lumpur City Centre. The event culminates in the Festival Village celebration at Sentul Depot on 26 April.

