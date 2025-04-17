Turn Your Passion Into A Profession With Taylor’s College Diploma In Digital Design!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever caught yourself doodling in your free time and thought, “Eh, maybe I could actually do this for a living?” Or maybe you’ve always wanted to design cool apps, slick websites, or even create virtual worlds—but had no idea where to start?

Well, Taylor’s College has got you covered with their brand-new Diploma in Digital Design (DIDD), designed to help you make that dream a reality. This two-year programme isn’t just about learning design; it’s about equipping students with the skills to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital and creative industries.

Why Digital Design?

As technology transforms the way we communicate, work, and innovate, the need for skilled designers is at an all-time high. To address this demand, Taylor’s College developed this programme to close the skill gap in Malaysia’s digital and creative industries.

Here’s what the DIDD programme offers:

The fundamentals of ethical and effective design

Hands-on experience with the latest digital tools and platforms

Exposure to cutting-edge technologies like Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Extended Reality (XR)

Opportunities to collaborate with top industry players through the institution’s partnerships

Josephine Tan, Campus Director at Taylor’s College, says, “We are excited to offer the Diploma in Digital Design programme that addresses critical skill gaps in Malaysia’s growing digital and creative industries.”

Our forward-thinking curriculum and hands-on learning approach are designed to produce graduates who are not only industry-ready but are also capable of making meaningful contributions to Malaysia’s development as a global digital hub. Taylor’s College Campus Director Josephine Tan.

Learn By Doing (Not Just Studying)

One of the standout features of the DIDD programme is its Work-Based Learning (WBL) module, with Taylor’s College being one of the few institutions in Malaysia to offer this component in this programme.

Instead of the usual classroom setup, students will spend 20 weeks working on live projects alongside leading industry names like CraveFX, Cause Effect Solutions, FusionWorks, Geek Fam, iTrainKids, and Virtualtech Frontier.

This hands-on experience is invaluable for building a strong portfolio and expanding professional networks, helping students secure positions in the competitive design field.

Hijjaz Aziz, Programme Director of the Diploma in Digital Design, Taylor’s College (first from left), joined industry partners Ethan Teng (Crave FX), Jason Low (Virtualtech Frontier), and Nina Hayani (iTrainKids) (third, second and first from right respectively) at the programme’s launch, alongside Ts Dr Wong Chee Kong (second from left) and Josephine Tan (third from left).

Ts Dr Wong Chee Kong, Head of the School of Diploma and Professional Studies at Taylor’s College, explains, “WBL helps bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing students with structured mentorship to ensure a smooth transition into the workforce.”

By the time students graduate, they will have the knowledge and experience to emerge as digital architects in the competitive design industry.

Design Is a Skill Anyone Can Learn

Not sure if you’re ‘creative enough’ for design? Don’t worry. Design is a skill you can develop—no inherent talent required.

Hijjaz Hamidi Abdul Aziz, Programme Director for DIDD, explains, “Design, whether it’s drawing or digital creation, is something anyone can learn. It’s about nurturing that skill with the right guidance.”

In today’s world, designers are more than just artists—they’re problem-solvers, using their creativity to address real-world challenges.

Being resourceful, using the right tools, and creating with ethics in mind are key components of good design. DIDD Programme Director Hijjaz Hamidi Abdul Aziz.

The DIDD programme doesn’t just focus on technical skills—it fosters creativity, social awareness, and the ability to engage with diverse communities, ensuring graduates are well-rounded professionals.

At Taylor’s College, students are encouraged to bring unique perspectives to their designs. “Our students come from all walks of life,” says Hijjaz.

We guide them to meet industry standards but also encourage them to express their individuality and experiences in their work. DIDD Programme Director Hijjaz Hamidi Abdul Aziz.

The Future of Design

Still unsure about pursuing a career in design? According to Hijjaz, design isn’t going anywhere.

The design career is an exciting and ever-evolving path. It’s unlikely to go out of style or lose relevance, as design is fundamentally about communication and human expression. As long as people need to express themselves, there will always be opportunities for designers to contribute meaningfully. From politics to entertainment, industries across the board rely on designers. DIDD Programme Director Hijjaz Hamidi Abdul Aziz.

So, if you’re thinking of switching to a creative career or exploring design as a profession, the Diploma in Digital Design could be your perfect launchpad.

Ready for the Next Step?

After completing the diploma, graduates can specialise further with a Bachelor of Design (Honours) in Creative Media or head into Year 2 of Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design (Honours) at Taylor’s University.

And here’s a fact worth noting: from 2021 to 2023, 100% of Taylor’s Diploma graduates secured jobs post-graduation. No gimmicks, just results.

To learn more about the Diploma in Digital Design programme at Taylor’s College, click HERE.

