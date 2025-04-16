What Is Makam Pahlawan And Who Gets To Be Buried There?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi passed at 85 years of age due to complications from multi-organ failure on 14 April. After prayers at Masjid Negara, he was laid to rest at the National Heroes’ Mausoleum (Makam Pahlawan) nearby.

READ MORE: Good Night, Pak Lah: A Gentle Leader In Tumultous Times

The National Heroes’ Mausoleum is the resting place or burial ground for many of Malaysia’s leaders and politicians to honour and commemorate their contributions to the country.

The mausoleum is situated near Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur and consists of two areas: the interior and exterior.

The covered area is topped with a concrete dome in the form of a starburst with the sides almost touching the ground and separated by an exterior pond. The centre of the domed roof is also adorned with gold roses.

Meanwhile, the centre of the floor features the decorative symbol of the country, the Emblem of Malaysia (Jata Negara) and the marble flower carvings from Langkawi.

Masjid Negara (green dome) and National Heroes’ Mausoleum (Makam Pahlawan) with the white dome. Image: Wikipedia.

The National Heroes’ Mausoleum started construction in 1963 in conjunction with the building of Masjid Negara and was completed in 1965.

Both the mausoleum and Masjid Negara have been gazetted in the National Heritage Act 2005 (Act 645) as a National Heritage site by the Heritage Department on 6 July 2007.

The area under the dome is reserved for prime ministers while the area outside the dome is for notable politicians and dignitaries.

To date, the mausoleum is the final resting place of three former prime ministers and two former deputy prime ministers, and they are:

Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, the second Deputy Prime Minister (died 1973)

Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, the second Prime Minister aka the Father of Development (died 1976)

Tun Hussein Onn, the third Prime Minister aka Father of Unity (died 1990)

Tun Ghafar Baba, the fifth Deputy Prime Minister (died 2006)

Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, the fifth Prime Minister aka Father of Human Capital Development

Those buried outside the dome include Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Yusuf, the Minister of Law and the Judiciary (1974-1978) and the Attorney General (1963-1977); Tun Omar Ong Yoke Lin, the president of Dewan Negara (1973-1980); and Tan Sri Dr Jamaluddin Jarijis, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation (2004-2008) and the ambassador to the United States (2009-2012).

For the curious, the National Heroes’ Mausoleum is open to the public for free. Visitors who had stopped by liked the serenity of the place, noting it as a good place for contemplation and remembrance. If you plan to visit, remember to wear proper attire.

Why isn’t our first prime minister buried in the National Heroes’ Mausoleum?

Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra al-Haj, Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, is not buried at the National Heroes’ Mausoleum because it was his personal wish to be buried in his hometown of Alor Setar, Kedah, next to his family.

Although he certainly qualifies for a place at the Makam Pahlawan due to his pivotal role in Malaysia’s independence and leadership, Tunku was known to be a humble man who preferred a simpler, more personal resting place.

His grave is located at the Kedah Royal Mausoleum (Makam Diraja Langgar), which is in line with his heritage as a member of the Kedah royal family.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.