British Man Blown Away By Cheap Hotel Breakfast At Port Dickson

Food and accomodation are always top priorities when going on a vacation, but finding a place that are both budget-friendly and memorable can really take the trip to a next level.

Tourist surprised by sandwich price

A traveller from the UK recently took to Tiktok to share about his experience staying at a hotel in Malaysia.

The hotel in question was believed to be D’wharf Hotel & Serviced Residence, a 4 star hotel located Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

The hotel sits along the PD waterfront and offers a beachfront view of the Straits of Malacca.

In the video shared by @bradleyshow, he expressed shock at the price of the food that he ordered through room service.

The man ordered two portions of sandwiches and was surprised that they were priced at RM7.90 per plate which is only £1.36 (£1 = RM5.82).

People find it hard to believe but the tourist then provided proof by showing the menu on another video.

The price is super affordable even for Malaysians considering the sandwich set comes with some fries and vegetables at the side.

“I thought it would be a tiny little dish,” he said as he showed the big portion of the sandwich.

With that portion, normally it would be RM12 at least even at a roadside stall.

“An expensive hotel? usually you’ll get absolutely ripped off in these places,” he added based on his experiences.

Reactions from netizens

The video has gained attention among Malaysians as many Tiktok users expressed their disbelieve at the price of the sandwich.

Another netizen also commented that the price is very affordable considering the big portion.

