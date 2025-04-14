Made In China: Chinese OEM Factories Claim They’re The Ones Making Your Beloved Luxury Purchases

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Due to the trade war between the US and China, there have been rumours that China may “legalize” fake goods or give free rein to counterfeiters, especially those that target the luxury brand market.

Chinese OEM factories have seemingly flooded TikTok with videos giving a brisk tour of their facilities and show how luxury brands manufacture their products in China.

The videos have also reached Malaysian audiences online, with many sharing the videos to others to spread the word.

China sekarang giat expose bigbrand luxury buat OEM dekat china , sebagai penah menjual item fake dekat malaysia ni.



Dekat china beribu supplier & nak dapat quality macam ori tu membohong je dari rupa mata kasar yes nampak ori !! https://t.co/LJCRl2JeVS — mhmmdhsm (@mhmmdhsm) April 14, 2025

Cerita pasal OEM ni berat sikit lah consumer kadang nak telan kata benda ni wujud



Macam parts untuk laptop. Direct Apple untuk skrin mau harga sama dgn macbook tu sendiri atau lebih lagi



Order di china dgn tool dia sekali. Ada lah dekat 1k macam tu



Sebab logo ja takdak.… https://t.co/FK2VBgyASC — frdnl (@fareddanial) April 14, 2025

The TikTok account SEN Bags (@senbags), one of the many OEM factories in China, claimed that the luxury brands usually buy almost finished products from them before repackaging them with their logos.

The man in the video claimed they are the same group of artisans making the “boutique bags” for luxury brands and they know ‘’how to make them real, make them good.”

He proceeds to show the alleged same high-quality leathers, hardware, finishings, and zippers used to make the luxury bags sans the luxury brand logos.

In another video, he encouraged everyone to buy the same luxury bags directly from them at a much lower cost and to stop being cheated by the luxury market.

This is the menace.



He has a female counterpart who is exposing cosmetics. https://t.co/2ZUESI83oh pic.twitter.com/67vexLhOPk — Tanya Junghans (@tanyajunghans) April 13, 2025

China TikTok is so messy rn Because now that the Chinese government legalize Counterfeit products of all American goods because of the tariffs their now exposing a lot of Big brands and how their stuff is manufactured and encourages you to buy them in House China for cheaper pic.twitter.com/GLftzEnF3y — Klair-O-Spinach ( Saint Era) (@ClairoSpinach) April 12, 2025

After similarly themed videos went viral, there have been attempts to take down the TikTok account of SEN Bags but the company said they have made backup accounts. Despite the online setbacks, they promise to make good bags for as long as they can.

Meanwhile, another video by TikTok account Luna Sourcing China (@lunasourcingchina) showed how luxury hair accessories were also made in Chinese factories for cheap.

The factory she visited claimed to have supplied hair claw clips, hair pins, brushes, and combs to brands like Chanel, Dior, La Prairie, Shu Uemura, Mac, Bobbi Brown, and L’Occitane including the Rosewood Hotel.

She also has other videos allegedly showing how other brands like Lululemon, Ralph Lauren, and Brooks Brothers were made in China.

What do the people online think? Some are skeptical of the claims in these videos but those who are not caught up with brand logos are already asking how to buy directly from these factories.

Meanwhile, those who are none too fussed about buying luxury found this alleged “reverse UNO” move by China in response to the high tariff rates set by the Trump administration hilarious.

Will this exposé by Chinese factories and suppliers ruin the luxury market?

Maybe not because it’ll be hard to change minds, especially among hard fans of luxury brands. There are already people attempting to dispute the claim on behalf of luxury brands.

According to the official Louis Vuitton website, their leather goods collections are exclusively produced in their workshops located in France, Spain, and the United States.

Manufacturing of their footwear and ready-to-wear collections takes place in France and Italy. Their watches are exclusively made in timepiece workshops in Switzerland.

So many of these viral videos of Chinese OEM vendor for X western luxury label are fake



I saw one guy claiming a $1000 gold wedding ring was produced for $2 in China (maybe so, but it certainly isn’t gold)



Hermes, Vuitton, Chanel, Loro Piana, Cucinelli, Dior – all avoid Chinese… — The Mind Scourge (@TheMindScourge) April 14, 2025

The only brand I know of that doesn't OEM in China is LV. They have exclusive workshops in France, Spain, Italy and if I'm not mistaken in the US. So if it does come out of China,it is definitely fake,not OEM. — Kitty (@kitzluvs) April 14, 2025

But, if fake goods flood the market, it can potentially lower the market value of some luxury goods and affect buyers who say they buy luxury items as investments.

This has happened to luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, where the resale value of their bags dropped due to the proliferation of similar counterfeit items bearing their logos.

Luxury brands like Gucci, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel have tried to crackdown on counterfeits which include burning surplus products so it wouldn’t be resold for cheap to the “wrong crowd” and keeps the perceived rarity of their products high.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.