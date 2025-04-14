French Audio Luxury Lands In KL: Devialet’s New Sonic Temple Promises To Blow Your Mind

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a city already pulsing with energy, Kuala Lumpur’s Pavilion mall just got a serious injection of French sophistication.

Devialet, the French acoustic engineering powerhouse known for making speakers look like they’re from 2050, has finally planted its flag in Malaysia’s retail landscape.

Walking into their new boutique feels like stepping into a modernist art gallery that happens to pump out mind-bending sounds.

The space, decked out in sleek monochrome that would make a minimalist weep with joy, houses some serious audio firepower.

At its heart lies a listening room that’s less “store demo space” and more “sonic sanctuary.”

It features a jaw-dropping Phantom Theater setup that’ll make your home sound system feel like two tin cans connected by string.

Tech Talk: The Science Behind Your Sonic Awakening

Malaysia is ready for this, says Jacques Demont, Devialet’s CEO, who flew in to witness the store’s grand opening alongside Asia-Pacific chief Martin Ku.

We’re thrilled to introduce our unique audio universe to Malaysian consumers and redefine the way they experience sound.

And what sound it is. The brand’s flagship Phantom speakers, looking like they’ve teleported straight from a sci-fi film set, pack 88 patents worth of acoustic wizardry.

Their secret sauce? Something called ADH® technology marries analogue’s warmth with digital’s muscle, plus a bass system that digs down to a ribcage-rattling 14 Hz. Translation?

These babies make your favourite tracks sound like you hear them for the first time.

The store will feature the Devialet Dione soundbar, the Devialet Gemini II wireless earbuds, and the Devialet Mania portable smart speaker—each designed to deliver immersive sound in a form that elevates any living space.

(Pix: Devialet)

Opening Night Symphony: From DJ Decks to Deal Drop

The store’s opening bash was pure Devialet – equal parts high culture and high energy, with DJ Jo Vynn dropping beats alongside live orchestra performances.

It’s precisely the kind of beautiful contradiction this brand thrives on: cutting-edge tech meeting timeless artistry.

The boutique showcases everything from the portable Mania speaker to the Dione soundbar and their latest Gemini II earbuds for audio geeks looking to upgrade their sound game.

And if you’re quick, some sweet opening deals are running through 30 April—think bonus accessories with Phantom purchases and free Cocoons with every Mania speaker.

(Pix: Devialet)

Sound Central: Where Audio Dreams Come True

Located on Pavilion KL’s second floor (Lot 2.29.00), this temple to high-fidelity sound keeps mall hours (10 AM to 10 PM) and welcomes serious audiophiles and curious passersby.

Don’t blame us if you walk out with a significantly lighter wallet and significantly higher audio standards.

The French invasion of Malaysia’s audio scene is being orchestrated by local distributor Audaura, which has made it its mission to upgrade the country’s listening experience one mind-blowing speaker at a time.

And judging by what we heard at the launch, they’re off to one hell of a start.

